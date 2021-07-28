Mistrial declared on murder charge for man accused of killing Tori Lang; guilty on three other counts

Austin Ford was found guilty of the charge of tampering with evidence and two counts of theft by taking.

ATLANTA — A mistrial was declared Monday on the most violent charges against Austin Ford in the death of 18-year-old Tori Lang.

He was found guilty of the charge of tampering with evidence, having been accused of leaving her body in a Gwinnett County park. He was also found guilty on two theft by taking charges.

However the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on the most serious charges against him: felony murder, aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter.

A mistrial was also declared on two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The trial lasted part of last week before the jury went to deliberations Friday.

They continued deliberations all day that day and then came back Monday morning. They told the judge at one point that they could not reach a unanimous verdict in the case, before the judge asked them to return to deliberations and see which, if any, charges they could come to unanimous agreement on.

The defense had put forth the argument that Ford was innocent because Lang died by suicide. Lang's mother testified during the trial, disputing that.

Police had believed that Ford was Lang's friend at one point and said the two knew each other. At the time, the 20-year-old was being held in Clayton County for an unrelated theft charge. Records show that he was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on June 9, 2022.

Authorities have not said how they linked Ford to Lang's murder or how they are friends. Police have not said if there could be any other suspects in the case.

How did Tori Lang die?

On July 28, 2021, authorities found Lang shot and killed under a tree at Yellow River Park around 6:30 a.m.

Gwinnett County Police Department officers were originally investigating a call about a medical situation.

Her car was found a week later burned and hidden in a wooded area of Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County. The beat-up 2012 Nissan Versa was about five miles from where Lang's body was found. The area is closer to the family's home in Lithonia, not far from Stephenson Middle School.

Lang's friends did not know why she would be in the Gwinnett County park.

Honoring Tori's life

Her parents have wanted to keep Lang's vibrancy and hardworking legacy alive. They have started a foundation in her honor and are working to create scholarships at the schools she attended to ensure her memory lives on.

"[She was like] a kiwi: something sweet. Good for the soul. Joyful all the time," her father Torrey said. "Openhearted, we just want her to be remembered as a great person."

The Kiwi Foundation aims to decrease teenage violence by increasing communication between parents and their children.

Lang's parents have also become involved with TRC, or Truth and Reconciliation Conversations, which works to bring awareness to gender-based violence.