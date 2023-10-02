Man found guilty of shooting girlfriend in Brookhaven after 2021 breakup

The victim had to undergo emergency surgery after the shooting in 2021.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Florida man was found guilty by a DeKalb County jury of shooting his girlfriend after their breakup in 2021, the DeKalb DA's Office announced Monday.

A sentencing hearing for 36-year-old Mustafic Mahadi will be held this Friday, Oct. 6.

According to the DA's Office, Mahadi and the victim broke up on Feb. 19, 2021. Later that day, as she was going to bed, Mahadi "showed up to his former girlfriend’s apartment uninvited and started banging on the door, demanding that she let him in," a release said.

"She refused and Defendant Mahadi told her to open the door before he kicked it in," the release added. "When the victim refused again, Defendant Mahadi began kicking the door, trying to break it down, which he had done in the past."

The victim begged him to stop, according to the DA's Office, but instead he fired three times into the apartment door, hitting her twice in the abdomen as well as grazing her with the third shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where emergency surgery was performed.

"She survived and told hospital staff about Defendant Mahadi’s history of domestic violence against her," the DA's release said.

Mahadi was found three months later and arrested in New York.

His full conviction included charges of aggravated assault, first degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.