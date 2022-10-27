Man convicted of murder in 2018 Atlanta country club robbery, shooting

Jayden Myrick was accused of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other counts in the July 2018 death of Christian Broder.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case.

A 22-year-old has been found guilty of robbing and killing a wedding guest outside of an Atlanta country club Thursday.

Jayden Myrick was accused of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other counts in the July 2018 killing of Christian Broder.

The restaurant manager and father of a newborn lived and worked in Washington D.C. and was in Georgia for the wedding. He was waiting for a rideshare car with his family outside of the Capital City Country Club when Myrick and three other men pulled up and robbed them, prosecutors said. Broder tried to reason with the group when Myrick shot him in the stomach, court records alleged. The father and husband died two weeks later.

Myrick was 17 years old at the time of the robbery. He faces a minimum of life in prison. A sentencing date has not been determined.