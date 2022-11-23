25 years for Georgia man convicted of raping woman, selling fentanyl to man who died of overdose

The case began in mid-2018, when he raped a young woman after a night of giving her drugs and intoxicants "to the point where she could not possibly consent."

CANTON, Ga. — A Canton man was given 25 years in prison and life on probation after he was convicted of victimizing at least three different people, including a woman he raped and a man who died of an overdose after he sold him fentanyl.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced the sentencing on Wednesday for 23-year-old Nicholas Gosnell.

According to the DA's Office, Gosnell was convicted on charges including rape, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking fentanyl and aggravated assault/strangulation.

The case began in mid-2018 when Gosnell raped a young woman after a night of giving her drugs and intoxicants "to the point where she could not possibly consent," witnesses said.

"Physical evidence also determined that she tried to resist him. During the investigation and prosecution of this case, it became very clear that Gosnell pressured this woman throughout the evening, forcing several drugs on her, and, ultimately, forcing himself on her," Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, who prosecuted this case, said in a statement.

The victim told the court she "still suffers from the crime with sleep problems, flashbacks, fears and emotional pain."

In court, she addressed Gosnell and said: "You left me in a place of darkness."

Additionally, in 2020, Gosnell was out of jail after his arrest in the rape case on bond "over the State's objection," and began selling drugs, the DA's Office said.

Undercover agents bought drugs from him, which tested positive for fentanyl, and a subsequent search of his home uncovered 36 oxycodone pills, fentanyl patches, 224 alprazolam pills and $28,000 in cash, among other drugs and pills.

Investigators also "forensically examined Gosnell’s cell phone, they found texts from John O’Connell, 40, who had consumed drugs containing fentanyl and died on August 19, 2020."

The search of his phone also revealed evidence of an aggravated assault, with investigators finding pictures of Gosnell strangling another man. He had "texted images of the assault to acquaintances and admitted the strangulation."

Gosnell was given 15 years in prison for the rape conviction and 10 years for his other charges, to be served consecutively as a 25-year sentence in prison.