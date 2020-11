Atlanta Police responded to a call at around 6 a.m. for a person shot at 12 W Peachtree Place NW.

ATLANTA — Police are trying to determine the circumstances around a shooting that left a man dead in downtown Atlanta on Sunday.

Atlanta Police responded to a call at around 6 a.m. for a person shot at 12 W Peachtree Place NW.

Officers located a man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, they said.

Police do not have any information on a suspect, they said.