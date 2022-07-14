x
Two men shot inside car in DeKalb County | What we know

This happened on Shawn Lane.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were shot inside their car on Shawn Lane, DeKalb County Police say.

The victims ran to Covington Highway to get help. They told police someone pulled up and simply started shooting at them.

As of now, there is little information, as police say they're still busy collecting evidence. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

