Two killed after chase with Georgia State Patrol on I-20, troopers say

This all happened early Friday morning when a trooper tried to stop a Jeep for speeding on I-85 at Cleveland Avenue, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a police chase on Friday, Georgia State Patrol says.

This all happened early Friday morning when a trooper tried to stop a Jeep for speeding on I-85 at Cleveland Avenue.

That's when the driver led the trooper on a chase, which continued onto I-75 before the Jeep exited onto Edgewood Avenue. Georgia State Patrol adds that a passenger exited from the vehicle as it was still moving.

The driver then continued back onto I-75 and exited again on I-20, where GSP says the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing the two remaining people in the Jeep to be ejected.

GSP says troopers at the scene performed life-saving measures but both people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers add that an automatic weapon was recovered on scene.