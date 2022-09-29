Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by multiple men on Covington walking trail, police say

A witness saw two men leave the area on bikes shortly after the attack, police say.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Police in Covington are investigating a terrifying incident on Cricket Frog Trail from Monday, where a woman claimed she was attacked by two men while walking her dog.

Once on the scene, officers described the woman as "bleeding from her mouth and had scratch marks all along her arms and upper body." In addition, they said her clothes were ripped.

The woman told them she was walking on the trail with her dog when two men came out of the woods, hit her in the head - including grabbing her flashlight and hitting her with that - and attempted to rape her.

Officers said the woman was thankfully able to yell loud to alert people nearby, "which deterred her attackers."

The suspects did steal a gold necklace from her, which police said was found around 200-300 yards south of the trail.

They said she was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Officers add that a witness saw two people on bikes leaving the trail at high speed after the incident occurred. However, police said they have yet to locate any suspects.

