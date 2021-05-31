Two people shot in Atlanta's Adamsville community, one with critical injuries, police say

Police are on the scene investigating.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday evening and has left at least one person with significant injuries.

Officer Tasheena Brown told 11Alive that the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of 195 Fairburn Road NW. Officer Brown said two people were shot at the location and one of them was taken to the hospital in "low" or critical condition.

At this point, authorities haven't said whether the shooting occurred inside or outside a location at the address - which is residential but a short distance away from several businesses at Fairburn Road and Martin Luther King Drive SW.