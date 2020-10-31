East Georgia man charged with sexual exploitation of children

The GBI reports 33-year-old Uriah Carter Cummings was arrested after a tip led to an investigation that found he was sharing the material.

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe has led to serious charges against a Hart County man.

The agency reported on Friday that it had arrested 33-year-old Uriah Carter Cummings on two counts of sexual exploitation of children for distributing child pornography.

According to the GBI, its Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) began investigating after a report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip suggested Cummings was sharing the material.

Further investigation and a warranted search of a search of his home led to the charges now levied against him. He was booked into the Hart County jail on Wednesday.

The GBI Region 11 office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), and the Hart County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the investigation.

It was also part of a larger effort including both state and federal partners to respond to what the GBI describes as an "increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims."