One injured in shooting near University of West Georgia

Police said the apartment complex mostly houses university students but that the incident didn't happen on campus.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Police are working to uncover the circumstances behind a shooting near a Georgia university, but say the victim hasn't provided much information.

Carrollton Police said that the shooting happened on Thursday night at 316 Columbia Drive - the address of Timbercrest Apartments.

Police said the apartment complex caters largely to University of West Georgia students and maps suggest the apartments are about a mile away from the campus.

As of Friday morning, police said they know that the victim was shot in the thigh but said he wasn't "being very forthcoming as to what occurred." He did tell police that he didn't know why he was shot.

However, police also stressed that there was no "active shooter" nor were there "multiple victims" as was allegedly shared on social media.

"If anyone else was shot, Carrollton Police has no knowledge of this as of this morning," a spokesperson said.