Couple found dead inside Winder home were engaged to be married. Families remember them at a vigil.

Christina and Marcus were found shot and killed inside of their home. It was Christina's 30th birthday, family said.

WINDER, Ga. — Family and friends lit candles and held a moment of silence in a gazebo in downtown Winder Wednesday night to pay tribute to a young couple whose lives were taken too early.

Marcus Gardner, 29, and Christina Virginia Smith, 30 were found shot to death inside of their home off of Bush Chapel Drive in Winder on Saturday. It was Christina's 30th birthday.

Family said Marcus and Christina were engaged to get married. Christina had also just learned how to drive. The couple was getting ready for the rest of their lives together when police conducted a welfare check over the weekend and found them both shot and killed – and one of their cars missing.

No one had heard or seen from the couple since two days before, authorities said.

"We've got to bring awareness to the unnecessary violence that we're having right now," Christina's cousin said at the vigil.

An uncle of the couple's added that if anyone knows anything, speak up.

"We're here to show solidarity, this is Barrow County strong tonight. No matter what color you are, you've had this situation happen in your family or you know someone who has had it happen. Tonight, we put an end to it," he said. "God will construct justice on his timetable."