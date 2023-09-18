Warrant reveals 22-year-old influencer was stabbed multiple times before she was found dead in the woods

Beauty Couch was found dead in the woods near her home on Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street in Austell on Aug. 23.

A warrant revealed new details surrounding the murder of a 22-year-old Austell influencer.

11Alive obtained a copy of the warrant on Monday from the Magistrate Court Of Cobb County. Beauty Couch had been stabbed multiple times with a sharp object in her torso area-- before she was left in a wooded area, according to the warrant.

Back on Aug. 23, Couch was found dead in the woods near her home on Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street in Austell. Fire crews initially responded to the area for a brush fire and found a car fully engulfed in flames-- with Beauty's body next to it.

Days later, on Aug. 26, authorities in Louisiana took 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques, of Florida, into custody.

Records from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office show Louis-Jocques had been extradited and booked into the jail on Friday. He faces murder, aggravated assault and second-degree arson charges in connection to Couch's death, the warrant stated.

Couch was known for her skating on social media. She won several competitions and showcased her dance skills.

Her sister Leila Brown previously told 11Alive at a memorial service that the days after Couch's death had been unbearable.

“No sleep. I see her face all day. I’m able to talk to you now without crying,” Brown previously said.

Brown said she knew the 21-year-old as Beauty’s boyfriend.