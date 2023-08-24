Cobb County Police investigating homicide in Austell

The body was found near a car that was on fire.

AUSTELL, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department announced that it is investigating a homicide in Austell at the request of the town's own police.

According to officers, Austell Fire crews were sent to Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street Wednesday for a brush fire.

Once they arrived, crews found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Police in Austell went to the address where the car was registered and learned that the owner's daughter, Beauty Couch, had not been seen since the previous morning. Officers said they were also told she typically drives the vehicle that was on fire.

After searching the area around the car, Austell Police found a body that matched her description.