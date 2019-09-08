SMYRNA, Ga. — Two members of a street gang have been charged in connection with an assault on a couple during a birthday party that took place at a park swimming pool in Smyrna in June.

According to criminal warrants from the Magistrate Court of Cobb County, Justin Bryant and Elijah Young, along with five others, who claimed to be part of the Mucho Gang, also known as LBAF, planned and carried out an attack on Ethan Kitt while he was at a birthday party at the Tolleson Park pool in Smyrna.

The warrants said that on June 15, the group parked "in a discreet location" and walked from the wood line as a group to the pool area where the birthday party was taking place and began to kick and punch Kitt.

According to the warrants, while Kitt was being attacked, a second victim, Neryanda Hall, was also attacked. The warrants said that when she was attacked, her bathing suit top was ripped off and she was punched in the face.

The warrants went on to point out that the attack occurred in a public place in front of 20 to 30 people, ranging in age from 5 years old to their mid-to-late 50s.

RELATED: Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Most of the people at the party ran away as the attacks began.

According to the warrants, after the attacks were concluded, the group of attackers ran back to the wood line, leaving Kitt bruised and bloodied.

Young has been charged with one charge of street gang terrorism and criminal gang activity and one charge of simple battery. Bryant has been charged with one charge of street gang terrorism and criminal gang activity and one count of visible battery.

Both remain in custody in the Cobb County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES |

Man accused of killing girlfriend and shooting officer captured after weeklong manhunt

Georgia drivers to get new, 'more secure' licenses

Woman who lied about spreading HIV in viral rant charged with misdemeanor