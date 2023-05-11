Wife of LaGrange officer allegedly stole over half a million from reality company, GBI says

GBI said the 39-year-old woman worked for the Holliday Realtors in Troup County when she stole over $500,000 from the business.

A LaGrange police officer's wife was arrested on Tuesday after Georgia Breuou of Investigation claims she stole over half a million from her job.

Her charges include theft by taking, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, but authorities did not explain what happened. Additional charges could be added on, GBI said, after they continue the investigation.

In May, the Lagrange Police Department released a statement absolving the 39-year-old's husband, who works as an officer. The department said its officer complied with an internal and GBI investigation. It added that there was no evidence to suggest the officer broke any department rules or the law or was involved in any illegal activities.

The department said its investigation would close when the GBI finishes its work. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact GBI Region 2/Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888.