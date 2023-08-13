Police investigating deadly shooting at Lindbergh apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near the Lindbergh MARTA station Sunday.
This is happening at the Willowest Apartment complex along Lindberg Place, according to an address provided by APD. That's where police found a man shot.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
