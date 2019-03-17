Authorities authorities looking for a woman who they say jumped inside of an ambulance and drove off while a worker was still inside of it.

The Bibbs County Sheriff's Office said said they went Pio Nono Avenue around 8:30 p.m. to assist the Navicent Health Medical Center Police about a stolen ambulance with one of their employees still in it.

"The employee was restocking the ambulance at 675 New Street, Navicent Ambulance Center," a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page reads."A black female jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off the lot with the employee still in the back of the ambulance."

The woman drove to the Braswell Lane and Patterson Street area before she jumped out. The employee was then able to get out.

Authorities are trying to locate the person responsible. Deputies said the employee was not hurt.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

