Woman badly hurt after pushed into traffic at Piedmont Hospital parking decking, Atlanta Fire says

A 69-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated battery in connection to the incident and was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

ATLANTA — A woman has been arrested after pushing another woman into traffic during an argument, causing her to get trapped under a car Tuesday morning.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded to the 6th floor of Piedmont Hospital parking deck at 35 Collier Road NW shortly before 10 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Officials said they found the woman who had been hit and was still trapped under the car.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they used a jack to "lift and stabilize" the car, according to Atlanta Fire. Grady EMS then worked to provide life-saving measures and performed CPR. Atlanta Fires Rescue said the woman remains in serious condition.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an argument with another woman before she was pushed into a traffic lane of the parking deck.

A 69-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated battery in connection to the incident and was taken to the Fulton County Jail.