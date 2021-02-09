Woman shot while driving along road in Westhaven community toward I-20

APD said a suspect ran away before officers arrived.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot while driving along Burton Road in the Westhaven community toward I-20 Saturday evening, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers responded to the area of Hamilton E Holmes Drive at Burton Road shortly before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the woman alert, conscious and breathing. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, APD said.

After talking with the woman, officers said an unknown man shot at her car and she was hit by a bullet. APD also said a suspect ran away before officers arrived.