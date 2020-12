Atlanta police were called to the home off Vinson Place at around 4:45 a.m. in response to the woman shot.

ATLANTA — She was inside her home sleeping when she heard gunshots outside her southwest Atlanta home. That's when she was struck in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital and her exact condition is unknown, but police said she is stable.