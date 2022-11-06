Woman shot, killed in southwest Atlanta | What we know

Police said it happened on Stephanie Drive Sunday.

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

At this time, there is very little information about what led up to the shooting or whether there are any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.