World of Coke employee hospitalized after attack outside office, police say

At least one officer was also punched in the face while trying to apprehend the suspect in the attack.

Police say an employee of the World of Coca-Cola has been taken to the hospital after being beaten by a man in the lobby of the popular tourist destination.

Atlanta Police said they were could to the World of Coca-Cola at 121 Baker Street in reference to the assault of an employee. They were given a description before arriving, however, and saw a man matching it not far away at the intersection of Ivan Allen and Williams Street.

But when officers pulled up to the man, they saw him get rid of what turned out to be a knife. When they tried to speak to him, police said he ran and, once confronted, punched one officer in the face. Police ultimately used a Taser and two officers were able to take the man into custody.

Officers later learned that the man, 46-year-old Brian Lemelle and attacked the employee outside his office. Bystanders quickly jumped in to stop the attack, which police said was unprovoked.

Police said Lemelle allegedly threatened them, reaching into his pocket as if he had a weapon, before escaping on his bike. Upon capture, he was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, terroristic threats and acts, battery, simple battery, possession of a knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes crime and aggravated assault.