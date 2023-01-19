Atlanta Public Schools superintendent issues state of the district address

She focused on a plan that incorporates community partnerships, virtual reality technology and even robots to help students in the classroom and beyond.

ATLANTA — The future revolves around technology. Atlanta Public Schools made that clear as it laid out its focus Thursday for the district in 2023.

From students getting the opportunity to be Google certified to major corporate businesses donating thousands to area schools during the state of the district address, Atlanta Public School superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said the district is preparing current students for the future.

“Yes, it’s 2023, but we’re on a journey that will take us to 2036,” Herring said as she described her vision to prepare students for the world of tomorrow. “Our students are student are innovating in digital fabrication spaces using code robot, there using code robotics and video production to problem solve -- that’s what this mission is about this mission is further focused."

During her state of the district address, she focused on the “Mission Possible Plan," which incorporates community partnerships, virtual reality technology and even robots to help students in the classroom and beyond.

“It’s necessary because how do we prepare kids for jobs that don’t even exist yet, for jobs that we haven’t even seen,” said APS Assistant Superintendent Aleigha Henderson-Rosser.

Henderson-Rosser said that critical thinking is important for kids today in order for them to think about creative communication and content.

And it starts at the lowest grade levels, with even four-year-old's learning how to code and then carrying that innovation all the way through to when those students graduate high school.

“2,500 of our scholars are currently learning to code K-12 from the basics to iOS application design and more,” said Herring, who adds they are says work is also underway to help the current high school students. “There are scholars at Mays High School that will already be employed at Google, or have had some level of internship because of this partnership and when they cross the stage they’ll be going to work in a high-salary position.”

Superintendent Herring also used the opportunity to discuss the work to find solutions to address the COVID learning gap.