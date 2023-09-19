Nine Georgia schools rank among best in country by U.S. News & World Report

Various factors such as graduation rate, social mobility and more were considered.

ATLANTA — Curious how your alma mater ranked among the best in the country?

The U.S News & World Report recently released its annual ranking of the best colleges across the nation.

In total, nine Georgia schools made the list including:

Emory University (#24)

Georgia Tech (#33)

University of Georgia (#47)

Mercer University (#170)

Georgia State (#227)

Augusta University (#332)

Georgia Southern (#352)

Clark Atlanta (#361)

University of West Georgia (#382)

Meanwhile, Spelman College managed to take the #1 spot for the top historically Black college.

The all-women college also ranked on multiple lists on the report including No. 39 on the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges. The Morehouse Maroon Tigers ranked right behind Spelman at the No. 5 spot in the top historically Black colleges list, and Clark Atlanta hit the list at No. 21.

On top of factors such as graduation and first year retention rates, social mobility, borrower debt, faculty resources, and how much college grads at these schools earned vs. their high school peers was also part of the assessment.

For more on the methodology used, click here.