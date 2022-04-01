x
Education

The best states for college students | Here is where Georgia stands

Who took the top spot?

ATLANTA — From Emory University to the Georgia Institute of Technology to the University of Georgia, the Peach State has a bevy of notable places of higher learning. But, how do the state's colleges compare nationwide? One company decided to find out.

Scholarship platform Bold.org has compiled a ranking of the top states for college students. The company calculated a number of variables to determine their finding. Here are their sources:

  • College enrollment and student demographic statistics from EducationData.org
  • Average cost of college by state from EducationData.org
  • College graduation rates by state in 2022 from World Population Review
  • Understanding College Affordability: Pricing and Expenses from the Urban Institute
  • The average cost of food in the US from Move.org

Georgia made it into the top ten of the rankings, and the state leading the list is just a little further south.

Credit: Bold.org

The graph above features the best and worst states for college students, according to Bold.org.

According to Bold.org, Georgia ranks as the sixth best state in the U.S. for college students, with the Peach State boasting the third highest graduation rate among the top five schools. Florida took the top spot, largely thanks to the state's much cheaper average tuition/fees.

Credit: Bold.org

The graph above featured the best and worst states for college students in the categories of cost, graduation rate and student enrollment, according to Bold.org.

While Georgia ranked among the top six states overall, the Peach State did not make an appearance in any of the rankings' three individual categories. The most cost effective state for college students was found to be Wyoming. Massachusetts took the top spot concerning graduation rates. Lastly, California ranked highest for total student enrollment.

A full list of the company's rankings can be found below.

State    Rank    Students Enrolled    Graduation Rate    Total Cost

Florida    1    1,066,783    30%    $13,603

Texas    2    1,657,691    30%    $16,367

Utah    3    381,283    34%    $12,676

North Carolina    4    568,563    31%    $15,707

Colorado    5    368,123    41%    $17,080

Georgia    6    553,755    31%    $17,213

California    7    2,715,085    34%    $19,372

Washington    8    363,019    36%    $17,412

New York    9    1,235,812    37%    $21,823

Wisconsin    10    332,856    30%    $16,937

Maryland    11    354,913    40%    $19,057

Indiana    11    422,906    27%    $17,978

Kansas    12    208,538    33%    $16,389

Ohio    13    656,445    28%    $19,634

Virginia    14    557,063    39%    $22,244

Arizona    14    609,144    30%    $20,533

Minnesota    15    402,729    36%    $20,482

Illinois    15    718,504    35%    $23,880

Idaho    15    121,964    28%    $13,472

Missouri    16    362,908    29%    $18,178

Oklahoma    17    192,656    26%    $15,718

Massachusetts    17    492,497    44%    $24,894

Tennessee    18    323,086    27%    $18,109

New Mexico    18    121,816    27%    $14,424

Michigan    18    525,491    29%    $21,230

Iowa    19    218,033    29%    $17,733

Nevada    20    119,771    25%    $14,370

Montana    20    48,066    32%    $13,652

New Jersey    21    413,175    40%    $25,458

Pennsylvania    22    696,340    31%    $25,726

Nebraska    22    135,509    32%    $17,245

Wyoming    23    32,373    27%    $12,351

North Dakota    23    52,354    30%    $14,805

Arkansas    24    158,587    23%    $16,376

South Dakota    25    51,941    29%    $15,317

Louisiana    25    243,750    24%    $18,252

Alabama    25    303,030    26%    $19,323

Oregon    26    225,716    34%    $21,395

Kentucky    27    266,507    24%    $19,516

West Virginia    28    139,159    21%    $17,323

Mississippi    28    166,969    22%    $17,953

Connecticut    28    193,686    39%    $23,534

Maine    29    71,658    32%    $18,390

South Carolina    30    241,572    28%    $22,022

New Hampshire    31    169,338    37%    $25,164

Hawaii    32    60,434    33%    $20,876

Alaska    33    23,353    30%    $18,476

Delaware    34    59,983    32%    $21,773

Rhode Island    35    80,077    34%    $23,969

Vermont    36    41,186    38%    $28,756

