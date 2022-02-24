COVID-19 classroom impacts | Clayton County student feels hopeful, sees light at end of tunnel

Clayton has been slower to ease back on COVID restrictions because the county has the fifth highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — While the pandemic has impacted the everyday life of adults, the roller coaster is also taking a toll on children. In the 11Alive series "The Learning Curve," students share how they are dealing with all the changes as the school year progresses.

11Alive recently checked in with Judah Whaley, an 8th grader in at a Clayton County school.

Clayton has been slower to ease back on COVID restrictions because the county has the fifth highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state. That's despite being the third smallest county by area in Georgia.

Just under 46 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, data shows. Fulton County, in comparison, has about 60 percent fully vaccinated.

So while Fulton County Schools scaled back restrictions in some ways, like dropping the mask mandate, Clayton schools still have those rules in place.

But Whaley said fewer people seem to be getting sick and he’s finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

"COVID is not as random as it seemed then, I know variants are spiking up, but mask mandates and temperature checks helped the fight against the variant. Even with the extra fortitude that COVID has from variants, we know how to fight it back," he said.

"Continue to stay safe, continue to wash your hands frequently, but just be glad mandates might loosen up --- knock on wood of course," he added.

Statewide cases, deaths and hospitalizations are trending downward, data from the state health department shows.

And to help with mitigation efforts, Clayton County is working to get more people vaccinated. Friday, the county will be hosting a vaccine clinic from 2 p.m. to 5:30 at Unidos Dual Language School and Smith Elementary.