Floyd County Schools going virtual following multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases

The decision came after more than 10 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in county schools.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County Schools has decided to go fully virtual for two weeks.

According to Lenora McEntire Doss, who is a spokesperson for the district, this comes after more than 10 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in county schools among students and staff. That led two a two-week quarantine for more than 350 students.

Classes began on Aug. 13 with the options of in-person and virtual learning for students. The district said they welcomed more than 8,000 students back into the classrooms for in-person learning.

Now, the they will temporarily close in-person learning at all Floyd County Schools starting at the end of class on Friday, Aug. 21. They plan to return right after Labor Day.

"It is our hope to restart in-person classes at all of our schools on Tuesday, September 8, 2020," the news release reads. "Please know that this change in scenarios for ALL schools is not due to a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases, but instead, because of new guidance from the governor’s office forcing FCS to change the status of essential workers."

The closure doesn't impact the students already enrolled in the virtual academy. Extracurricular and after school activities will continue; the district said the exception is due to the limited size of the groups and additional safety measures in place.

More details about the switch to virtual learning can be found on the district's website.

