Fulton County Schools announce pay raises for teachers and staff

The plan includes a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools announced a pay increase for critical teachers and staff. A press release said the decision was partially driven by the competitive nature of the job market, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Mike Looney said that: "Given that we have been understaffed this year and everyone has worked hard to fill the void, we are providing this investment in you, to acknowledge and thank you."

The following changes will go into effect in December and January.

All full-time employees will receive a one-time payment of $1,200

All part-time employees will receive a one-time payment of $600

All substitute teachers who work 20 days during the second semester will receive a one-time payment of $250 at the end of the school year

School leaders, such as principals, executive directors and chief officers will receive a retention stipend

All eligible employees, including teachers and staff, will receive an on average 2.3% salary boost via a mid-year step increase

Salary increases will go into effect on January 30th of 2022. The stipend will go out in December for all employees.