'Endured unrealistic expectations' | Georgia having trouble hiring and retaining teachers

Recent pay raises have helped but educators say there's more work to do

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Educators in Georgia say there are issues that must be resolved or the struggle to fill open teaching positions will continue.

A recent survey of teachers revealed that 31% plan to leave their jobs within five years. Meanwhile, fewer people are pursuing jobs in education.

Emily Casey is an exception. A summer spent in a classroom in Italy told her everything she needed to know about the joy of teaching.

Back home at the University of Georgia where she is entering her senior year at UGA's Mary Frances Early College of Education, her enthusiasm is mixed with reality.

“Here in the U.S., we have a lot of standards teachers have to follow,” said Casey. “Teachers are more micro-managed and I feel like in Italy they were trusted a lot more.”

It’s just one of the concerns that have led to a decline in the number of college students pursuing careers in education.

The dean of UGA’s College of Education says while the optimism of students like Casey is encouraging, the future of teaching in Georgia is concerning.

“I’m very concerned about the number of students we’re seeing expressing an interest in education across the country,” said Dr. Denise Spangler.

Dr. Spangler points to the state Department of Education’s recent report titled "Teacher Burnout in Georgia."

Created by a task force of teachers, the report lists issues leading many educators to leave the profession. Among them — that teachers have “endured unrealistic expectations.”

Teachers say they want to be more involved in planning and deciding how to allocate resources.

“They feel policy makers and administrators are making decisions about what they’ll do, what schools will do, what schools will be like, what classrooms will be like without listening to teachers,” said Spangler.

Casey says the issues would be a distraction if she allowed it.

“Kids just need a teacher who believes in them, and clearly someone has to step in and do it,” she said.