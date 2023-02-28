Gwinnett school board to consider updating sex education curriculum

Board members will vote on the new proposed curriculum next month. The modules are a part of a review of the health program as a whole.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Board members with Gwinnett County Public Schools are considering revising their health education curriculum.

Although a majority of the health education curriculum is being revised, parents are more concerned with the new sex education modules.

According to district officials at least 90% of parents surveyed did not agree with the new curriculum after a pilot program was put in place.

Teachers who have experience with the new modules said they keep students more engaged, compared to the outdated textbooks used to teach health education.

School health experts also found that teachers wanted more inclusive and non-bias sex education towards students that they taught.

"Some of the teacher feedback from that committee referenced in regards to specifically to the sex education resource. It was not free of bias or inclusive of our current population of students that we're providing instruction to," Dr. Tasha Guadalupe, Director of Health & Physical Education said.

Parents felt left out of the proposed lessons in regards to the health program, board members said.

"A lack of advertisement and openness," one constituent who opposed of the curriculum said.

If board members vote on the new program as a whole, the new curriculum can start in August.

Officials did say parents can opt-out of the unit at any time. They are considering improving communication with parents on how to do this.

The vote is expected to happen next month.