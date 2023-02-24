2 Fulton County charter schools to close

The district did not say what steps parents would need to take or explain what the compliance issues were at the charter school.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Fulton County charter schools won't open their doors for classes next term after the board decided the school was not in "compliance with multiple areas."

According to the board of education in the county, Rise Grammar and RISE Prep charter schools were recommended for non-renewal by the Fulton County superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mike Looney. That recommendation was accepted by the board earlier this week.

Their board president, Kimberly Dove, said that they believe this is in the "best interest" of their students and stated that "school administrators that were not in compliance with multiple areas and not providing substantial educational benefits beyond those of traditional schools."

"We have great compassion for the transition this will cause for some families and have asked Dr. Looney, district staff and school leaders to create a welcoming environment for these students," Dove said. "Our system is positioned to meet the needs of these children and will continue to focus on student achievement for all."