Gwinnett teachers to get $700 bonus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the superintendent’s recommendation to provide a one-time $700 bonus.
The "salary adjustment payment" is for all active, full-time benefitted employees, the district said. That includes teachers, counselors, speech-language pathologists, local school technology coordinators, and media specialists.
In all, it will go to approximately 12,000 employees.
The salary adjustment will be paid in a lump sum and will be included in the employees' December 2020 monthly paycheck, the district said.
They said the cost of the bonus will total $10.7 million.
The school district said this will not hinder funds in future budgets. And, "due to the district’s conservative approach to budgeting," will not decrease this year’s ending fund balance, a district spokesperson said.