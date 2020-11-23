Gwinnett teachers to get $700 bonus

The district's cost for the bonus will total $10.7 million and go to roughly 12,000 employees.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the superintendent’s recommendation to provide a one-time $700 bonus.

The "salary adjustment payment" is for all active, full-time benefitted employees, the district said. That includes teachers, counselors, speech-language pathologists, local school technology coordinators, and media specialists.

In all, it will go to approximately 12,000 employees.

The salary adjustment will be paid in a lump sum and will be included in the employees' December 2020 monthly paycheck, the district said.

They said the cost of the bonus will total $10.7 million.