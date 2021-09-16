Fox Theatre announces rescheduled date for 'Hamilton'

Wednesday night's performance had to be canceled because the show could not complete COVID-19 protocol testing in time for the performance.

ATLANTA — The performance of "Hamilton" at the Fox Theatre that was postponed on Wednesday night due to an issue with COVID testing will be rescheduled for Monday, the venue announced.

The theater said Thursday that some of the production's performers came back with positive tests sometime before the show on Wednesday night, and "the production needed to confirm that everyone else was negative."

A statement said the turnaround time for the test results was "unexpectedly delayed" and "they were unable to get them back in time to continue with the show."

The show will now be performed on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The theater said all ticket-holders to the Sept. 15 performance will be able to go to the rescheduled showing, and refunds and exchanges will be made available to anyone who can't make it.

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta subscribers are directed to call 800-278-4447, and Fox Theatre ticketholders are asked to call 855-285-8499, or email boxoffice@foxtheatre.org if they want a refund or have to make new arrangements.

"HAMILTON, Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta and the Fox Theatre apologize for any frustration this cancelation caused for ticketholders, which was a quickly evolving situation that was communicated as swiftly as possible," a statement said. "While it does not take away from the disappointment experienced by guests attending the canceled performance, Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta and the Fox Theatre thank our patrons for their understanding as we navigate this unexpected situation which arose as part of the current reality of presenting live entertainment."