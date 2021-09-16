Watch Live | Woman hurt in Dunwoody apartment complex explosion speaks out, attorney says

Her attorneys say the victim is addressing the public at 11 a.m.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A victim who was injured after an explosion erupted at a Dunwoody apartment complex earlier this week is speaking out, lawyers say.

Jasmine Johnson is speaking publicly Thursday morning inside the Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys offices in Atlanta, according to a statement from the law firm.

Johnson's attorneys said she is talking about the "horrific experience" at 11 a.m. You can watch the press conference live on 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube channel.

On Sunday Sept. 12, an explosion ripped through the Arrive Perimeter complex at 2000 Asbury Square. At the time, fire officials said four people were hurt and hospitalized. They said one person suffered a burn and another had a fractured leg, but they did not specify what kind of injuries the other two people sustained.

Although police reportedly noticed a "strong smell of gas," the cause of the explosion has not ben determined yet. Atlanta Gas Light said the agency had crews on scene assisting first responders when the incident happened.

"This explosion, man, it hit the whole block. It was felt (by) like four complexes at least, the whole block felt it," a witness, Richmond Punch, said. "Explosion - bam! Like a bomb, like a helicopter, or like as if somebody crashed a car into the apartments. It was crazy."

The attorneys for Sherelle Baker, another person who was hurt, said their client is still shaken by what happened. Attorney with Morgan & Morgan Dylan Bess said Baker just happened to be at the property to meet with a co-worker who lives there and was in the car when bricks went flying.