Young Thug drops new album from jail

ATLANTA — Despite being behind bars, Atlanta rapper Young Thug dropped a new album Friday amidst the Young Slime Life RICO trial in Fulton County.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, released his latest album titled "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" at midnight EST.

The new album features prominent artists such as Drake, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and others. The album is out on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

Young Thug has been in custody since he was arrested last May and indicted on charges accusing him of leading the "Young Slime Life" gang, which claims affiliation with the Bloods.

Williams, who maintains his innocence, is facing a gang activity charge from 2018 and a 2013 charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act.

Part of the premise of the ongoing YSL Trial, which is shaping up to be one of the longest in Fulton County history, is based on what the rapper's attorney claims that Young Thug is being punished on the basis of rap lyrics and social media posts and little to no evidence of any criminal acts.

In particular, the Fulton County DA is targeting Young Thug as the alleged "head" of the gang - "he's the one they're all afraid of, he's the one that's King Slime" is how one prosecutor put it during the bond hearing.