Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci rejects district attorney's plea deal

The rapper has been waiting two years for a potential trial date, with his attorney saying that wait continues.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has rejected the Fulton County District Attorney's recommendation of 20 years with 17 left to serve in his long-running RICO case, one that in some respects set the framework for the later prosecution against Young Thug.

This update comes two years after the rapper turned himself in on racketeering charges in May of 2021.

YFN Lucci's attorney, Drew Findling, said in a statement their defense team was still anticipating a trial.

"The absurd 'plea offer' being reported is accurate," Findling said. "However, a plea offer is not any indication of the likelihood of a plea and in fact, Mr. Bennett is still waiting -- after two and a half years in custody -- to be given a potential trial date."

The rapper, whose legal name is Rayshawn Bennett, was among eleven other men indicted on racketeering influenced and corrupt organization (RICO) charges related to alleged Bloods gang activity.

Although charges date back to 2010, the Fulton County District Attorney's racketeering case does not mention Bennett until 2020.

That year, the rapper dropped his highly anticipated mixtape "Wish Me Well 3," the third and possibly final installment of his debut mixtape series.

However, during the same year Bennett, his co-defendant Justin Ushery (also known as Bloody Jay), as well as two other local rappers collaborated on a song called "Shine On." According to authorities, the video included "lyrics promoting criminal gang activity" and displays common Blood gang identifies including "hand signs, languages, clothing and colors."

Authorities say the "Wish Me Well" rapper also allegedly developed a relationship with another Miami based Bloods gang and publicized it on his social media page among other "overt acts."

The use of song lyrics as evidence of gang activity was also a feature of Young Thug's RICO indictment - inspiring the "#ProtectBlackArt" movement.

The racketeering charges followed roughly five months after Bennett turned himself into authorities in connection to a Dec. 2020 homicide. Bennett is also facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony regarding this incident.

Bennett's legal team has made the argument that the subsequent prosecution of Young Thug and the alleged YSL gang crowded out the opportunity for a timely hearing of Bennett's case.

The YSL case was first brought in May 2022 and has now stretched over a year, with a jury selection process that began in January and has continued now into the summer.

"The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has decided to instead focus on other, newer, high-profile cases that have completely monopolized the Court’s resources and have illustrated the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s utter inability to prosecute complex cases," Findling said. "Despite the obstacles consistently placed in the way of Mr. Bennett’s constitutional right to a speedy and fair trial, we continue to be ready and prepared to defend these false allegations."