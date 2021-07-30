Atlanta to move back to Phase 3 of reopening plan

11Alive obtained a document which states the city plans to move back to Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is getting ready to move back to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, according to documents obtained by 11Alive.

COVID-19 is spreading in the community, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The memo mentions that city leaders would update aspects of the plan based upon the latest guidance from health officials to reflect the impact of vaccinations. The city will also delay reopening city facilities to the public until after Labor Day.

For its employees, the document states the city is working on a plan to identify whether or not they have been vaccinated; they will provide additional outreach and possible incentives to get the shots into the arms of those who are not vaccinated.

Vaccines are currently not mandated, but the idea is not out of the question. That will be determined by public health guidance and employee vaccination rates.

11Alive reported last year Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms plan of Phase 3 included "limited occupancy in food and retail establishments to accommodate social distancing," and telework when feasible for businesses, among other things. It's important to note that It's unclear at this time what changes will be made to Phase 3 of the plan.

The news of the city planning to move back to Phase 3 comes on the same week Mayor Bottoms issued a mask mandate. City officials said the mandate requires a face mask or cloth covering over a person's nose and mouth while indoors at a public place, including private businesses and establishments in the City of Atlanta.

Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday cases around the state have increased 204% over the last 14-days. On Thursday, Georgia reached 4,612 cases, which according to the DPH, is the highest daily number of cases since mid-February.