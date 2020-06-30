x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Atlanta mayor reissues 3 orders, including halting water service disconnections

The city said the orders will be executed for an additional 60 days, through August 30, 2020.

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is reissuing three orders to help residents and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March after Georgia started receiving reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Bottoms issued an administrative order to halt water service termination for any Watershed Management customer due to non-payment.

She's reissuing the order to go through the next 60 the says.

The same is for a second order,  which directs parking enforcement officers to refrain from enforcing regulations which would result in the towing vehicles in restricted areas of the City’s right 

The final order the mayor reissued directs the Chief Financial Officer to refrain from issuing citations or imposing penalties against any people or businesses subject to taxation in accordance with Chapter 30, Article III for delinquency on unpaid tax following the April 1, 2020 deadline.

This, along with the other orders will last through August 30, 2020. The city has a list of other COVID-19 actions its taken on its website.

OTHER HEADLINES

Atlanta mayor: 'I am a realist, not an alarmist' as COVID-19 numbers rise at 'alarming number'

Shootings up, traffic stops and drug arrests down during period of 'blue flu'

Why is Atlanta's Mayor considered a possible Vice Presidential candidate?

'It pissed me off' | Mayor Bottoms vows immediate changes after Rayshard Brooks shooting

 