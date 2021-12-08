Jimmy Carter Presidential Library closes due to rising COVID cases

The library stated that it will continue to respond to requests for records.

ATLANTA — The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library announced Monday that it will be closing its doors temporarily in response to rising coronavirus cases in Fulton County.

In a Twitter post, the library stated that it will continue to respond to requests for records and will be posting updates on reopening on its website.

The library and museum only recently reopened on July 1.

Online store services are also being suspended until library staff are able to work on-site, according to a statement on the main web page.

Even with in-person events canceled, the library is still offering virtual events.

Located in Freedom Park, the museum is one of 14 presidential libraries administered by the National Archives and Records Administration. It originally opened on Oct. 1, 1986.