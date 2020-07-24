Coronavirus in Georgia | Testing, case numbers see largest one-day increase on record

Officials suggest testing back-log responsible for massive increase.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,442 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/11-7/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/26-7/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.93.

There have been 161,401 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,813 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,585 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,730.

Testing is now at 159,1041 with a total increase of 48,932 from the previous day - the highest one-day test increase on record. DPH suggests this increase is the result of labs working through a backlog.

There have been 16,752 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 399 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 24, there were 3,135 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 22 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 475 16

Atkinson 259 2

Bacon 371 5

Baker 47 3

Baldwin 806 37

Banks 200 3

Barrow 877 32

Bartow 1283 51

Ben Hill 291 1

Berrien 222 0

Bibb 2614 51

Bleckley 109 1

Brantley 192 3

Brooks 303 12

Bryan 437 6

Bulloch 878 9

Burke 306 7

Butts 393 36

Calhoun 179 6

Camden 472 4

Candler 157 1

Carroll 1478 42

Catoosa 441 8

Charlton 244 3

Chatham 4068 44

Chattahoochee 507 1

Chattooga 125 2

Cherokee 2364 51

Clarke 1396 15

Clay 69 2

Clayton 3838 90

Clinch 153 4

Cobb 9717 282

Coffee 1156 22

Colquitt 1391 21

Columbia 1395 18

Cook 329 5

Coweta 1136 17

Crawford 81 0

Crisp 347 14

Dade 92 1

Dawson 226 3

DeKalb 10767 204

Decatur 469 8

Dodge 191 2

Dooly 229 14

Dougherty 2428 160

Douglas 1970 45

Early 323 31

Echols 217 0

Effingham 491 1

Elbert 271 1

Emanuel 295 4

Evans 141 1

Fannin 223 2

Fayette 764 23

Floyd 977 15

Forsyth 1556 16

Franklin 319 3

Fulton 15221 365

Gilmer 416 3

Glascock 17 0

Glynn 2049 19

Gordon 772 21

Grady 341 4

Greene 200 11

Gwinnett 14801 213

Habersham 921 47

Hall 4789 70

Hancock 253 34

Haralson 151 6

Harris 547 14

Hart 191 0

Heard 117 3

Henry 2479 38

Houston 1430 36

Irwin 123 1

Jackson 735 13

Jasper 103 1

Jeff Davis 254 4

Jefferson 349 5

Jenkins 205 18

Johnson 204 3

Jones 214 1

Lamar 184 8

Lanier 190 4

Laurens 562 1

Lee 472 22

Liberty 468 2

Lincoln 96 3

Long 93 1

Lowndes 2563 23

Lumpkin 236 5

Macon 156 10

Madison 265 4

Marion 117 4

McDuffie 221 8

McIntosh 117 2

Meriwether 307 5

Miller 87 0

Mitchell 548 41

Monroe 349 22

Montgomery 100 0

Morgan 132 0

Murray 445 2

Muscogee 3700 74

Newton 1328 24

Non-Georgia Resident 13669 74

Oconee 326 15

Oglethorpe 160 7

Paulding 1178 18

Peach 237 10

Pickens 206 5

Pierce 342 5

Pike 157 3

Polk 479 4

Pulaski 75 2

Putnam 295 17

Quitman 25 1

Rabun 147 3

Randolph 231 26

Richmond 2579 74

Rockdale 966 12

Schley 33 1

Screven 144 9

Seminole 86 2

Spalding 708 35

Stephens 463 6

Stewart 235 4

Sumter 688 55

Talbot 114 3

Taliaferro 4 0

Tattnall 306 1

Taylor 54 2

Telfair 232 5

Terrell 273 29

Thomas 809 38

Tift 1131 34

Toombs 475 6

Towns 94 1

Treutlen 74 2

Troup 2027 52

Turner 204 18

Twiggs 65 1

Union 162 5

Unknown 2109 6

Upson 435 45

Walker 439 14

Walton 729 32

Ware 972 19

Warren 44 0

Washington 301 1

Wayne 489 2

Webster 35 2

Wheeler 80 0

White 248 5

Whitfield 2539 22

Wilcox 150 17

Wilkes 157 3

Wilkinson 154 10

Worth 394 23