x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Testing, case numbers see largest one-day increase on record

Officials suggest testing back-log responsible for massive increase.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,442 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/11-7/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/26-7/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.93.
  • There have been 161,401 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,813 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,585 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,730.
  • Testing is now at 159,1041 with a total increase of 48,932 from the previous day - the highest one-day test increase on record. DPH suggests this increase is the result of labs working through a backlog.
  • There have been 16,752 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 399 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 24, there were 3,135 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 22 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    475    16

Atkinson    259    2

Bacon    371    5

Baker    47    3

Baldwin    806    37

Banks    200    3

Barrow    877    32

Bartow    1283    51

Ben Hill    291    1

Berrien    222    0

Bibb    2614    51

Bleckley    109    1

Brantley    192    3

Brooks    303    12

Bryan    437    6

Bulloch    878    9

Burke    306    7

Butts    393    36

Calhoun    179    6

Camden    472    4

Candler    157    1

Carroll    1478    42

Catoosa    441    8

Charlton    244    3

Chatham    4068    44

Chattahoochee    507    1

Chattooga    125    2

Cherokee    2364    51

Clarke    1396    15

Clay    69    2

Clayton    3838    90

Clinch    153    4

Cobb    9717    282

Coffee    1156    22

Colquitt    1391    21

Columbia    1395    18

Cook    329    5

Coweta    1136    17

Crawford    81    0

Crisp    347    14

Dade    92    1

Dawson    226    3

DeKalb    10767    204

Decatur    469    8

Dodge    191    2

Dooly    229    14

Dougherty    2428    160

Douglas    1970    45

Early    323    31

Echols    217    0

Effingham    491    1

Elbert    271    1

Emanuel    295    4

Evans    141    1

Fannin    223    2

Fayette    764    23

Floyd    977    15

Forsyth    1556    16

Franklin    319    3

Fulton    15221    365

Gilmer    416    3

Glascock    17    0

Glynn    2049    19

Gordon    772    21

Grady    341    4

Greene    200    11

Gwinnett    14801    213

Habersham    921    47

Hall    4789    70

Hancock    253    34

Haralson    151    6

Harris    547    14

Hart    191    0

Heard    117    3

Henry    2479    38

Houston    1430    36

Irwin    123    1

Jackson    735    13

Jasper    103    1

Jeff Davis    254    4

Jefferson    349    5

Jenkins    205    18

Johnson    204    3

Jones    214    1

Lamar    184    8

Lanier    190    4

Laurens    562    1

Lee    472    22

Liberty    468    2

Lincoln    96    3

Long    93    1

Lowndes    2563    23

Lumpkin    236    5

Macon    156    10

Madison    265    4

Marion    117    4

McDuffie    221    8

McIntosh    117    2

Meriwether    307    5

Miller    87    0

Mitchell    548    41

Monroe    349    22

Montgomery    100    0

Morgan    132    0

Murray    445    2

Muscogee    3700    74

Newton    1328    24

Non-Georgia Resident    13669    74

Oconee    326    15

Oglethorpe    160    7

Paulding    1178    18

Peach    237    10

Pickens    206    5

Pierce    342    5

Pike    157    3

Polk    479    4

Pulaski    75    2

Putnam    295    17

Quitman    25    1

Rabun    147    3

Randolph    231    26

Richmond    2579    74

Rockdale    966    12

Schley    33    1

Screven    144    9

Seminole    86    2

Spalding    708    35

Stephens    463    6

Stewart    235    4

Sumter    688    55

Talbot    114    3

Taliaferro    4    0

Tattnall    306    1

Taylor    54    2

Telfair    232    5

Terrell    273    29

Thomas    809    38

Tift    1131    34

Toombs    475    6

Towns    94    1

Treutlen    74    2

Troup    2027    52

Turner    204    18

Twiggs    65    1

Union    162    5

Unknown    2109    6

Upson    435    45

Walker    439    14

Walton    729    32

Ware    972    19

Warren    44    0

Washington    301    1

Wayne    489    2

Webster    35    2

Wheeler    80    0

White    248    5

Whitfield    2539    22

Wilcox    150    17

Wilkes    157    3

Wilkinson    154    10

Worth    394    23

MORE HEADLINES:

DeKalb teachers spared up to nine furlough days; will have to take one

McDonald's to require face coverings in restaurants

Two Atlanta Dream players sidelined by COVID-19 for season opener

Families face delays trying to adopt children during pandemic