Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 14, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/1-11/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/18-10/31) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.57
- There have been 384,997 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,729.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,529.
- There have been 33,216 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.25 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 14, there were 1,708 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1203 39
Atkinson 500 8
Bacon 649 18
Baker 102 6
Baldwin 2421 68
Banks 639 9
Barrow 2847 56
Bartow 4020 98
Ben Hill 909 35
Berrien 517 17
Bibb 6974 213
Bleckley 530 28
Brantley 501 14
Brooks 558 26
Bryan 1350 17
Bulloch 3199 34
Burke 946 12
Butts 815 45
Calhoun 282 10
Camden 1558 18
Candler 568 26
Carroll 3711 81
Catoosa 1704 26
Charlton 665 11
Chatham 9978 198
Chattahoochee 1908 1
Chattooga 1058 30
Cherokee 8081 109
Clarke 6248 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 9048 188
Clinch 482 13
Cobb 23870 482
Coffee 2427 68
Colquitt 2198 41
Columbia 4884 69
Cook 681 16
Coweta 3163 64
Crawford 209 6
Crisp 697 26
Dade 434 6
Dawson 975 11
DeKalb 23471 425
Decatur 1372 40
Dodge 687 30
Dooly 397 18
Dougherty 3368 196
Douglas 4484 79
Early 585 36
Echols 249 2
Effingham 1963 29
Elbert 839 14
Emanuel 1260 42
Evans 500 7
Fannin 899 30
Fayette 2337 61
Floyd 4547 67
Forsyth 5302 56
Franklin 1038 19
Fulton 33797 651
Gilmer 1118 26
Glascock 57 2
Glynn 3962 108
Gordon 2744 54
Grady 898 26
Greene 606 26
Gwinnett 33337 473
Habersham 2007 76
Hall 11443 188
Hancock 430 45
Haralson 774 17
Harris 897 26
Hart 651 19
Heard 261 7
Henry 6881 125
Houston 3954 99
Irwin 382 11
Jackson 2780 46
Jasper 263 4
Jeff Davis 825 27
Jefferson 904 37
Jenkins 483 33
Johnson 445 27
Jones 693 17
Lamar 479 22
Lanier 329 7
Laurens 2137 103
Lee 776 32
Liberty 1395 28
Lincoln 261 8
Long 291 5
Lowndes 4796 93
Lumpkin 1141 19
Macon 271 13
Madison 892 12
Marion 213 10
McDuffie 746 19
McIntosh 333 7
Meriwether 619 19
Miller 340 2
Mitchell 876 47
Monroe 823 59
Montgomery 378 9
Morgan 559 6
Murray 1347 15
Muscogee 6622 184
Newton 3108 101
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15410 200
Oconee 941 34
Oglethorpe 453 13
Paulding 3530 70
Peach 858 27
Pickens 924 13
Pierce 721 26
Pike 420 12
Polk 1869 30
Pulaski 356 24
Putnam 869 28
Quitman 43 1
Rabun 491 11
Randolph 344 30
Richmond 8736 192
Rockdale 2334 46
Schley 118 2
Screven 462 11
Seminole 442 12
Spalding 1750 68
Stephens 1368 46
Stewart 571 17
Sumter 983 69
Talbot 194 8
Taliaferro 32 0
Tattnall 982 19
Taylor 252 13
Telfair 512 25
Terrell 347 32
Thomas 1678 73
Tift 2067 67
Toombs 1565 59
Towns 502 16
Treutlen 321 13
Troup 3161 115
Turner 356 25
Twiggs 234 12
Union 977 31
Unknown 2008 5
Upson 876 71
Walker 2211 49
Walton 2543 75
Ware 1830 70
Warren 175 6
Washington 918 16
Wayne 1331 41
Webster 45 2
Wheeler 369 17
White 1099 26
Whitfield 6542 71
Wilcox 264 26
Wilkes 342 7
Wilkinson 396 18
Worth 620 35