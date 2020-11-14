Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 14, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/1-11/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/18-10/31) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.57

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.25 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 14, there were 1,708 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1203 39

Atkinson 500 8

Bacon 649 18

Baker 102 6

Baldwin 2421 68

Banks 639 9

Barrow 2847 56

Bartow 4020 98

Ben Hill 909 35

Berrien 517 17

Bibb 6974 213

Bleckley 530 28

Brantley 501 14

Brooks 558 26

Bryan 1350 17

Bulloch 3199 34

Burke 946 12

Butts 815 45

Calhoun 282 10

Camden 1558 18

Candler 568 26

Carroll 3711 81

Catoosa 1704 26

Charlton 665 11

Chatham 9978 198

Chattahoochee 1908 1

Chattooga 1058 30

Cherokee 8081 109

Clarke 6248 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 9048 188

Clinch 482 13

Cobb 23870 482

Coffee 2427 68

Colquitt 2198 41

Columbia 4884 69

Cook 681 16

Coweta 3163 64

Crawford 209 6

Crisp 697 26

Dade 434 6

Dawson 975 11

DeKalb 23471 425

Decatur 1372 40

Dodge 687 30

Dooly 397 18

Dougherty 3368 196

Douglas 4484 79

Early 585 36

Echols 249 2

Effingham 1963 29

Elbert 839 14

Emanuel 1260 42

Evans 500 7

Fannin 899 30

Fayette 2337 61

Floyd 4547 67

Forsyth 5302 56

Franklin 1038 19

Fulton 33797 651

Gilmer 1118 26

Glascock 57 2

Glynn 3962 108

Gordon 2744 54

Grady 898 26

Greene 606 26

Gwinnett 33337 473

Habersham 2007 76

Hall 11443 188

Hancock 430 45

Haralson 774 17

Harris 897 26

Hart 651 19

Heard 261 7

Henry 6881 125

Houston 3954 99

Irwin 382 11

Jackson 2780 46

Jasper 263 4

Jeff Davis 825 27

Jefferson 904 37

Jenkins 483 33

Johnson 445 27

Jones 693 17

Lamar 479 22

Lanier 329 7

Laurens 2137 103

Lee 776 32

Liberty 1395 28

Lincoln 261 8

Long 291 5

Lowndes 4796 93

Lumpkin 1141 19

Macon 271 13

Madison 892 12

Marion 213 10

McDuffie 746 19

McIntosh 333 7

Meriwether 619 19

Miller 340 2

Mitchell 876 47

Monroe 823 59

Montgomery 378 9

Morgan 559 6

Murray 1347 15

Muscogee 6622 184

Newton 3108 101

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15410 200

Oconee 941 34

Oglethorpe 453 13

Paulding 3530 70

Peach 858 27

Pickens 924 13

Pierce 721 26

Pike 420 12

Polk 1869 30

Pulaski 356 24

Putnam 869 28

Quitman 43 1

Rabun 491 11

Randolph 344 30

Richmond 8736 192

Rockdale 2334 46

Schley 118 2

Screven 462 11

Seminole 442 12

Spalding 1750 68

Stephens 1368 46

Stewart 571 17

Sumter 983 69

Talbot 194 8

Taliaferro 32 0

Tattnall 982 19

Taylor 252 13

Telfair 512 25

Terrell 347 32

Thomas 1678 73

Tift 2067 67

Toombs 1565 59

Towns 502 16

Treutlen 321 13

Troup 3161 115

Turner 356 25

Twiggs 234 12

Union 977 31

Unknown 2008 5

Upson 876 71

Walker 2211 49

Walton 2543 75

Ware 1830 70

Warren 175 6

Washington 918 16

Wayne 1331 41

Webster 45 2

Wheeler 369 17

White 1099 26

Whitfield 6542 71

Wilcox 264 26

Wilkes 342 7

Wilkinson 396 18