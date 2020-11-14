x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 14, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/1-11/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/18-10/31) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.57
  • There have been 384,997 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,729.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,529.
  • There have been 33,216 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.25 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 14, there were 1,708 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1203    39

Atkinson    500    8

Bacon    649    18

Baker    102    6

Baldwin    2421    68

Banks    639    9

Barrow    2847    56

Bartow    4020    98

Ben Hill    909    35

Berrien    517    17

Bibb    6974    213

Bleckley    530    28

Brantley    501    14

Brooks    558    26

Bryan    1350    17

Bulloch    3199    34

Burke    946    12

Butts    815    45

Calhoun    282    10

Camden    1558    18

Candler    568    26

Carroll    3711    81

Catoosa    1704    26

Charlton    665    11

Chatham    9978    198

Chattahoochee    1908    1

Chattooga    1058    30

Cherokee    8081    109

Clarke    6248    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    9048    188

Clinch    482    13

Cobb    23870    482

Coffee    2427    68

Colquitt    2198    41

Columbia    4884    69

Cook    681    16

Coweta    3163    64

Crawford    209    6

Crisp    697    26

Dade    434    6

Dawson    975    11

DeKalb    23471    425

Decatur    1372    40

Dodge    687    30

Dooly    397    18

Dougherty    3368    196

Douglas    4484    79

Early    585    36

Echols    249    2

Effingham    1963    29

Elbert    839    14

Emanuel    1260    42

Evans    500    7

Fannin    899    30

Fayette    2337    61

Floyd    4547    67

Forsyth    5302    56

Franklin    1038    19

Fulton    33797    651

Gilmer    1118    26

Glascock    57    2

Glynn    3962    108

Gordon    2744    54

Grady    898    26

Greene    606    26

Gwinnett    33337    473

Habersham    2007    76

Hall    11443    188

Hancock    430    45

Haralson    774    17

Harris    897    26

Hart    651    19

Heard    261    7

Henry    6881    125

Houston    3954    99

Irwin    382    11

Jackson    2780    46

Jasper    263    4

Jeff Davis    825    27

Jefferson    904    37

Jenkins    483    33

Johnson    445    27

Jones    693    17

Lamar    479    22

Lanier    329    7

Laurens    2137    103

Lee    776    32

Liberty    1395    28

Lincoln    261    8

Long    291    5

Lowndes    4796    93

Lumpkin    1141    19

Macon    271    13

Madison    892    12

Marion    213    10

McDuffie    746    19

McIntosh    333    7

Meriwether    619    19

Miller    340    2

Mitchell    876    47

Monroe    823    59

Montgomery    378    9

Morgan    559    6

Murray    1347    15

Muscogee    6622    184

Newton    3108    101

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15410    200

Oconee    941    34

Oglethorpe    453    13

Paulding    3530    70

Peach    858    27

Pickens    924    13

Pierce    721    26

Pike    420    12

Polk    1869    30

Pulaski    356    24

Putnam    869    28

Quitman    43    1

Rabun    491    11

Randolph    344    30

Richmond    8736    192

Rockdale    2334    46

Schley    118    2

Screven    462    11

Seminole    442    12

Spalding    1750    68

Stephens    1368    46

Stewart    571    17

Sumter    983    69

Talbot    194    8

Taliaferro    32    0

Tattnall    982    19

Taylor    252    13

Telfair    512    25

Terrell    347    32

Thomas    1678    73

Tift    2067    67

Toombs    1565    59

Towns    502    16

Treutlen    321    13

Troup    3161    115

Turner    356    25

Twiggs    234    12

Union    977    31

Unknown    2008    5

Upson    876    71

Walker    2211    49

Walton    2543    75

Ware    1830    70

Warren    175    6

Washington    918    16

Wayne    1331    41

Webster    45    2

Wheeler    369    17

White    1099    26

Whitfield    6542    71

Wilcox    264    26

Wilkes    342    7

Wilkinson    396    18

Worth    620    35

