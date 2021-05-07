x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,534 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17  deaths since Friday, July 2. Over the last 14 days (6/22-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/8-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.43.
  • There have been 905,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 995 since Friday, July 2. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 295 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.
  • There have been 65,213 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since Friday, July 2 according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 39. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 6, there were 488 current hospitalizations – an increase of 51 hospitalizations from since Friday, July 2. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1944  67 

Atkinson  805  20 

Bacon  1306  29 

Baker  165  10 

Baldwin  3894  119

Banks  1672  36 

Barrow  9011  142 

Bartow  11410  219 

Ben Hill  1508  62 

Berrien  1090  34 

Bibb  13625  420 

Bleckley  811  33 

Brantley  973  36 

Brooks  965  38 

Bryan  2852  38 

Bulloch  5244  62 

Burke  1821  40 

Butts  2403  83 

Calhoun  449  16 

Camden  3364  33 

Candler  797  38 

Carroll  7560  132 

Catoosa  5909  69 

Charlton  1300  28 

Chatham  20744  436 

Chattahoochee  3881  13 

Chattooga  2257  67 

Cherokee  22908  317 

Clarke  12967  142 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24712  497 

Clinch  745  25 

Cobb  62337  1015 

Coffee  4281  145 

Colquitt  3687  86 

Columbia  11262  168 

Cook  1187  40 

Coweta  8914  218 

Crawford  523  19 

Crisp  1464  58 

Dade  1239  13 

Dawson  2782  48 

DeKalb  59312  989 

Decatur  2184  58 

Dodge  1091  59 

Dooly  804  30 

Dougherty  5702  288 

Douglas  12348  187 

Early  1042  42 

Echols  362  4 

Effingham  3921  71 

Elbert  1541  59 

Emanuel  1780  55 

Evans  777  18 

Fannin  2206  62 

Fayette  6850  160 

Floyd  10086  194 

Forsyth  18374  198 

Franklin  2407  46 

Fulton  84352  1362 

Gilmer  2577  77 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6869  159 

Gordon  6562  107 

Grady  1628  50 

Greene  1520  54 

Gwinnett  88123  1130 

Habersham  4698  156 

Hall  25595  469 

Hancock  846  66 

Haralson  1741  35 

Harris  2270  61 

Hart  1755  40 

Heard  655  17 

Henry  19825  309 

Houston  10262  209 

Irwin  782  19 

Jackson  8655  139

Jasper  689  20 

Jeff Davis  1328  36 

Jefferson  1602  61 

Jenkins  737  39 

Johnson  797  43 

Jones  1625  54 

Lamar  1373  47 

Lanier  511  9

Laurens  3774  148 

Lee  1630  51 

Liberty  3634  63 

Lincoln  535  25 

Long  699  11 

Lowndes  8068  147 

Lumpkin  2861  69 

Macon  632  32 

Madison  2789  46 

Marion  414  22 

McDuffie  1732  45 

McIntosh  700  14 

Meriwether  1580  77 

Miller  685  9

 Mitchell  1559  76 

Monroe  1935  90 

Montgomery  739  21 

Morgan  1218  24 

Murray  4249  85 

Muscogee  14900  436 

Newton  7720  239 

Oconee  3099  66 

Oglethorpe  1222  30 

Paulding  11155  172 

Peach  1905  62 

Pickens  2600  64 

Pierce  1313  50 

Pike  1108  28 

Polk  3984  87 

Pulaski  617  33 

Putnam  1835  59 

Quitman  82  2 

Rabun  1593  42 

Randolph  481  33 

Richmond  20488  438 

Rockdale  6274  156 

Schley  211  5 

Screven  835  21 

Seminole  758  18 

Spalding  4253  168 

Stephens  3043  80 

Stewart  965  25 

Sumter  1861  97 

Talbot  404  19 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1887  50 

Taylor  518  23 

Telfair  739  47 

Terrell  586  48 

Thomas  3718  116 

Tift  3492  101 

Toombs  2993  103 

Towns  1152  48 

Treutlen  643  31 

Troup  6106  199 

Turner  622  36 

Twiggs  511  39 

Union  2119  78

Upson  1844  112 

Walker  6778  82 

Walton  8215  242 

Ware  3097  153 

Warren  392  17 

Washington  1652  62 

Wayne  2806  81 

Webster  108  4 

Wheeler  465  21 

White  3024  70 

Whitfield  15030  232 

Wilcox  485  30 

Wilkes  696  23 

Wilkinson  741 27

Worth  1204  62 

Related Articles