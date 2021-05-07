Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,534 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Friday, July 2. Over the last 14 days (6/22-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/8-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Friday, July 2. Over the last 14 days (6/22-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/8-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.43. There have been 905,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 995 since Friday, July 2. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 295 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 995 since Friday, July 2. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 295 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248. There have been 65,213 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since Friday, July 2 according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since Friday, July 2 according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 39. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 6, there were 488 current hospitalizations – an increase of 51 hospitalizations from since Friday, July 2.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1944 67

Atkinson 805 20

Bacon 1306 29

Baker 165 10

Baldwin 3894 119

Banks 1672 36

Barrow 9011 142

Bartow 11410 219

Ben Hill 1508 62

Berrien 1090 34

Bibb 13625 420

Bleckley 811 33

Brantley 973 36

Brooks 965 38

Bryan 2852 38

Bulloch 5244 62

Burke 1821 40

Butts 2403 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3364 33

Candler 797 38

Carroll 7560 132

Catoosa 5909 69

Charlton 1300 28

Chatham 20744 436

Chattahoochee 3881 13

Chattooga 2257 67

Cherokee 22908 317

Clarke 12967 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24712 497

Clinch 745 25

Cobb 62337 1015

Coffee 4281 145

Colquitt 3687 86

Columbia 11262 168

Cook 1187 40

Coweta 8914 218

Crawford 523 19

Crisp 1464 58

Dade 1239 13

Dawson 2782 48

DeKalb 59312 989

Decatur 2184 58

Dodge 1091 59

Dooly 804 30

Dougherty 5702 288

Douglas 12348 187

Early 1042 42

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3921 71

Elbert 1541 59

Emanuel 1780 55

Evans 777 18

Fannin 2206 62

Fayette 6850 160

Floyd 10086 194

Forsyth 18374 198

Franklin 2407 46

Fulton 84352 1362

Gilmer 2577 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6869 159

Gordon 6562 107

Grady 1628 50

Greene 1520 54

Gwinnett 88123 1130

Habersham 4698 156

Hall 25595 469

Hancock 846 66

Haralson 1741 35

Harris 2270 61

Hart 1755 40

Heard 655 17

Henry 19825 309

Houston 10262 209

Irwin 782 19

Jackson 8655 139

Jasper 689 20

Jeff Davis 1328 36

Jefferson 1602 61

Jenkins 737 39

Johnson 797 43

Jones 1625 54

Lamar 1373 47

Lanier 511 9

Laurens 3774 148

Lee 1630 51

Liberty 3634 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8068 147

Lumpkin 2861 69

Macon 632 32

Madison 2789 46

Marion 414 22

McDuffie 1732 45

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1580 77

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1559 76

Monroe 1935 90

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1218 24

Murray 4249 85

Muscogee 14900 436

Newton 7720 239

Oconee 3099 66

Oglethorpe 1222 30

Paulding 11155 172

Peach 1905 62

Pickens 2600 64

Pierce 1313 50

Pike 1108 28

Polk 3984 87

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1835 59

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1593 42

Randolph 481 33

Richmond 20488 438

Rockdale 6274 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 835 21

Seminole 758 18

Spalding 4253 168

Stephens 3043 80

Stewart 965 25

Sumter 1861 97

Talbot 404 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1887 50

Taylor 518 23

Telfair 739 47

Terrell 586 48

Thomas 3718 116

Tift 3492 101

Toombs 2993 103

Towns 1152 48

Treutlen 643 31

Troup 6106 199

Turner 622 36

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2119 78

Upson 1844 112

Walker 6778 82

Walton 8215 242

Ware 3097 153

Warren 392 17

Washington 1652 62

Wayne 2806 81

Webster 108 4

Wheeler 465 21

White 3024 70

Whitfield 15030 232

Wilcox 485 30

Wilkes 696 23

Wilkinson 741 27