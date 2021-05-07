Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 6, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,534 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Friday, July 2. Over the last 14 days (6/22-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/8-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.43.
- There have been 905,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 995 since Friday, July 2. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 295 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.
- There have been 65,213 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since Friday, July 2 according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 6, there were 488 current hospitalizations – an increase of 51 hospitalizations from since Friday, July 2.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1944 67
Atkinson 805 20
Bacon 1306 29
Baker 165 10
Baldwin 3894 119
Banks 1672 36
Barrow 9011 142
Bartow 11410 219
Ben Hill 1508 62
Berrien 1090 34
Bibb 13625 420
Bleckley 811 33
Brantley 973 36
Brooks 965 38
Bryan 2852 38
Bulloch 5244 62
Burke 1821 40
Butts 2403 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3364 33
Candler 797 38
Carroll 7560 132
Catoosa 5909 69
Charlton 1300 28
Chatham 20744 436
Chattahoochee 3881 13
Chattooga 2257 67
Cherokee 22908 317
Clarke 12967 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24712 497
Clinch 745 25
Cobb 62337 1015
Coffee 4281 145
Colquitt 3687 86
Columbia 11262 168
Cook 1187 40
Coweta 8914 218
Crawford 523 19
Crisp 1464 58
Dade 1239 13
Dawson 2782 48
DeKalb 59312 989
Decatur 2184 58
Dodge 1091 59
Dooly 804 30
Dougherty 5702 288
Douglas 12348 187
Early 1042 42
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3921 71
Elbert 1541 59
Emanuel 1780 55
Evans 777 18
Fannin 2206 62
Fayette 6850 160
Floyd 10086 194
Forsyth 18374 198
Franklin 2407 46
Fulton 84352 1362
Gilmer 2577 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6869 159
Gordon 6562 107
Grady 1628 50
Greene 1520 54
Gwinnett 88123 1130
Habersham 4698 156
Hall 25595 469
Hancock 846 66
Haralson 1741 35
Harris 2270 61
Hart 1755 40
Heard 655 17
Henry 19825 309
Houston 10262 209
Irwin 782 19
Jackson 8655 139
Jasper 689 20
Jeff Davis 1328 36
Jefferson 1602 61
Jenkins 737 39
Johnson 797 43
Jones 1625 54
Lamar 1373 47
Lanier 511 9
Laurens 3774 148
Lee 1630 51
Liberty 3634 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8068 147
Lumpkin 2861 69
Macon 632 32
Madison 2789 46
Marion 414 22
McDuffie 1732 45
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1580 77
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1559 76
Monroe 1935 90
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1218 24
Murray 4249 85
Muscogee 14900 436
Newton 7720 239
Oconee 3099 66
Oglethorpe 1222 30
Paulding 11155 172
Peach 1905 62
Pickens 2600 64
Pierce 1313 50
Pike 1108 28
Polk 3984 87
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1835 59
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1593 42
Randolph 481 33
Richmond 20488 438
Rockdale 6274 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 835 21
Seminole 758 18
Spalding 4253 168
Stephens 3043 80
Stewart 965 25
Sumter 1861 97
Talbot 404 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1887 50
Taylor 518 23
Telfair 739 47
Terrell 586 48
Thomas 3718 116
Tift 3492 101
Toombs 2993 103
Towns 1152 48
Treutlen 643 31
Troup 6106 199
Turner 622 36
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2119 78
Upson 1844 112
Walker 6778 82
Walton 8215 242
Ware 3097 153
Warren 392 17
Washington 1652 62
Wayne 2806 81
Webster 108 4
Wheeler 465 21
White 3024 70
Whitfield 15030 232
Wilcox 485 30
Wilkes 696 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1204 62