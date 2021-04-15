Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday April 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,130 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/2-4/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/19-3/4/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.64.

There have been 865,827 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 932 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 896.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 961.

There have been 60,186 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 129 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.49.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 15, there were 1,180 current hospitalizations – an increase of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1895 65

Atkinson 777 18

Bacon 1273 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3804 110

Banks 1608 33

Barrow 8529 128

Bartow 11027 204

Ben Hill 1482 60

Berrien 1050 30

Bibb 13202 396

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 915 32

Brooks 932 36

Bryan 2674 34

Bulloch 5198 63

Burke 1750 36

Butts 2218 73

Calhoun 442 15

Camden 3170 27

Candler 738 36

Carroll 7335 130

Catoosa 5505 62

Charlton 1048 24

Chatham 19854 402

Chattahoochee 3181 13

Chattooga 2205 60

Cherokee 21993 295

Clarke 12593 133

Clay 183 3

Clayton 22947 430

Clinch 727 25

Cobb 59352 937

Coffee 4215 134

Colquitt 3483 74

Columbia 10887 157

Cook 1159 37

Coweta 8518 198

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1412 54

Dade 1188 11

Dawson 2671 41

DeKalb 56499 897

Decatur 2123 54

Dodge 1079 55

Dooly 782 32

Dougherty 5437 275

Douglas 11673 171

Early 1006 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3732 64

Elbert 1517 57

Emanuel 1724 53

Evans 754 17

Fannin 2091 57

Fayette 6509 151

Floyd 9895 177

Forsyth 17557 173

Franklin 2313 42

Fulton 80050 1244

Gilmer 2451 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6536 151

Gordon 6426 101

Grady 1516 46

Greene 1488 55

Gwinnett 84845 1039

Habersham 4618 148

Hall 24713 426

Hancock 830 61

Haralson 1698 34

Harris 2130 56

Hart 1699 37

Heard 620 16

Henry 18663 286

Houston 9874 187

Irwin 679 18

Jackson 8400 137

Jasper 665 18

Jeff Davis 1286 37

Jefferson 1572 59

Jenkins 722 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1566 53

Lamar 1318 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3672 142

Lee 1582 50

Liberty 3330 59

Lincoln 506 24

Long 649 10

Lowndes 7669 138

Lumpkin 2749 62

Macon 604 25

Madison 2708 46

Marion 392 17

McDuffie 1637 41

McIntosh 682 14

Meriwether 1498 71

Miller 670 9

Mitchell 1516 73

Monroe 1852 86

Montgomery 709 21

Morgan 1183 22

Murray 4112 77

Muscogee 13938 381

Newton 7321 213

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23288 462

Oconee 3004 62

Oglethorpe 1180 28

Paulding 10566 162

Peach 1817 50

Pickens 2489 58

Pierce 1232 43

Pike 1046 25

Polk 3902 77

Pulaski 606 32

Putnam 1759 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1498 40

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19521 403

Rockdale 5879 149

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 741 17

Spalding 3944 152

Stephens 2946 78

Stewart 781 23

Sumter 1788 91

Talbot 379 18

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1831 45

Taylor 506 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 558 44

Thomas 3512 113

Tift 3403 96

Toombs 2893 95

Towns 1062 42

Treutlen 622 24

Troup 5844 182

Turner 596 32

Twiggs 507 36

Union 1999 65

Unknown 2373 13

Upson 1791 106

Walker 6349 76

Walton 7908 230

Ware 2980 148

Warren 370 13

Washington 1597 61

Wayne 2695 73

Webster 104 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2946 65

Whitfield 14719 226

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 725 28