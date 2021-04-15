Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday April 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,130 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/2-4/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/19-3/4/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.64.
- There have been 865,827 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 932 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 896.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 961.
- There have been 60,186 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 129 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.49.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 15, there were 1,180 current hospitalizations – an increase of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1895 65
Atkinson 777 18
Bacon 1273 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3804 110
Banks 1608 33
Barrow 8529 128
Bartow 11027 204
Ben Hill 1482 60
Berrien 1050 30
Bibb 13202 396
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 915 32
Brooks 932 36
Bryan 2674 34
Bulloch 5198 63
Burke 1750 36
Butts 2218 73
Calhoun 442 15
Camden 3170 27
Candler 738 36
Carroll 7335 130
Catoosa 5505 62
Charlton 1048 24
Chatham 19854 402
Chattahoochee 3181 13
Chattooga 2205 60
Cherokee 21993 295
Clarke 12593 133
Clay 183 3
Clayton 22947 430
Clinch 727 25
Cobb 59352 937
Coffee 4215 134
Colquitt 3483 74
Columbia 10887 157
Cook 1159 37
Coweta 8518 198
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1412 54
Dade 1188 11
Dawson 2671 41
DeKalb 56499 897
Decatur 2123 54
Dodge 1079 55
Dooly 782 32
Dougherty 5437 275
Douglas 11673 171
Early 1006 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3732 64
Elbert 1517 57
Emanuel 1724 53
Evans 754 17
Fannin 2091 57
Fayette 6509 151
Floyd 9895 177
Forsyth 17557 173
Franklin 2313 42
Fulton 80050 1244
Gilmer 2451 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6536 151
Gordon 6426 101
Grady 1516 46
Greene 1488 55
Gwinnett 84845 1039
Habersham 4618 148
Hall 24713 426
Hancock 830 61
Haralson 1698 34
Harris 2130 56
Hart 1699 37
Heard 620 16
Henry 18663 286
Houston 9874 187
Irwin 679 18
Jackson 8400 137
Jasper 665 18
Jeff Davis 1286 37
Jefferson 1572 59
Jenkins 722 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1566 53
Lamar 1318 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3672 142
Lee 1582 50
Liberty 3330 59
Lincoln 506 24
Long 649 10
Lowndes 7669 138
Lumpkin 2749 62
Macon 604 25
Madison 2708 46
Marion 392 17
McDuffie 1637 41
McIntosh 682 14
Meriwether 1498 71
Miller 670 9
Mitchell 1516 73
Monroe 1852 86
Montgomery 709 21
Morgan 1183 22
Murray 4112 77
Muscogee 13938 381
Newton 7321 213
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23288 462
Oconee 3004 62
Oglethorpe 1180 28
Paulding 10566 162
Peach 1817 50
Pickens 2489 58
Pierce 1232 43
Pike 1046 25
Polk 3902 77
Pulaski 606 32
Putnam 1759 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1498 40
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19521 403
Rockdale 5879 149
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 741 17
Spalding 3944 152
Stephens 2946 78
Stewart 781 23
Sumter 1788 91
Talbot 379 18
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1831 45
Taylor 506 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 558 44
Thomas 3512 113
Tift 3403 96
Toombs 2893 95
Towns 1062 42
Treutlen 622 24
Troup 5844 182
Turner 596 32
Twiggs 507 36
Union 1999 65
Unknown 2373 13
Upson 1791 106
Walker 6349 76
Walton 7908 230
Ware 2980 148
Warren 370 13
Washington 1597 61
Wayne 2695 73
Webster 104 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2946 65
Whitfield 14719 226
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1172 59