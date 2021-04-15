x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday April 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,130 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/2-4/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/19-3/4/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.64.
  • There have been 865,827 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 932 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 896.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 961.
  • There have been 60,186 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 129 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.49.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 15, there were 1,180 current hospitalizations – an increase of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1895    65

Atkinson    777    18

Bacon    1273    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3804    110

Banks    1608    33

Barrow    8529    128

Bartow    11027    204

Ben Hill    1482    60

Berrien    1050    30

Bibb    13202    396

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    915    32

Brooks    932    36

Bryan    2674    34

Bulloch    5198    63

Burke    1750    36

Butts    2218    73

Calhoun    442    15

Camden    3170    27

Candler    738    36

Carroll    7335    130

Catoosa    5505    62

Charlton    1048    24

Chatham    19854    402

Chattahoochee    3181    13

Chattooga    2205    60

Cherokee    21993    295

Clarke    12593    133

Clay    183    3

Clayton    22947    430

Clinch    727    25

Cobb    59352    937

Coffee    4215    134

Colquitt    3483    74

Columbia    10887    157

Cook    1159    37

Coweta    8518    198

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1412    54

Dade    1188    11

Dawson    2671    41

DeKalb    56499    897

Decatur    2123    54

Dodge    1079    55

Dooly    782    32

Dougherty    5437    275

Douglas    11673    171

Early    1006    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3732    64

Elbert    1517    57

Emanuel    1724    53

Evans    754    17

Fannin    2091    57

Fayette    6509    151

Floyd    9895    177

Forsyth    17557    173

Franklin    2313    42

Fulton    80050    1244

Gilmer    2451    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6536    151

Gordon    6426    101

Grady    1516    46

Greene    1488    55

Gwinnett    84845    1039

Habersham    4618    148

Hall    24713    426

Hancock    830    61

Haralson    1698    34

Harris    2130    56

Hart    1699    37

Heard    620    16

Henry    18663    286

Houston    9874    187

Irwin    679    18

Jackson    8400    137

Jasper    665    18

Jeff Davis    1286    37

Jefferson    1572    59

Jenkins    722    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1566    53

Lamar    1318    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3672    142

Lee    1582    50

Liberty    3330    59

Lincoln    506    24

Long    649    10

Lowndes    7669    138

Lumpkin    2749    62

Macon    604    25

Madison    2708    46

Marion    392    17

McDuffie    1637    41

McIntosh    682    14

Meriwether    1498    71

Miller    670    9

Mitchell    1516    73

Monroe    1852    86

Montgomery    709    21

Morgan    1183    22

Murray    4112    77

Muscogee    13938    381

Newton    7321    213

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23288    462

Oconee    3004    62

Oglethorpe    1180    28

Paulding    10566    162

Peach    1817    50

Pickens    2489    58

Pierce    1232    43

Pike    1046    25

Polk    3902    77

Pulaski    606    32

Putnam    1759    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1498    40

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19521    403

Rockdale    5879    149

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    741    17

Spalding    3944    152

Stephens    2946    78

Stewart    781    23

Sumter    1788    91

Talbot    379    18

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1831    45

Taylor    506    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    558    44

Thomas    3512    113

Tift    3403    96

Toombs    2893    95

Towns    1062    42

Treutlen    622    24

Troup    5844    182

Turner    596    32

Twiggs    507    36

Union    1999    65

Unknown    2373    13

Upson    1791    106

Walker    6349    76

Walton    7908    230

Ware    2980    148

Warren    370    13

Washington    1597    61

Wayne    2695    73

Webster    104    4

Wheeler    457    21

White    2946    65

Whitfield    14719    226

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1172    59

