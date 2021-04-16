LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,180 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/3-4/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/20-4/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.14.
- There have been 866,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,151 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 952.
- There have been 60,298 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 16, there were 1,172 current hospitalizations – a decrease of eight hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1896 65
Atkinson 777 18
Bacon 1273 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3806 111
Banks 1610 33
Barrow 8544 129
Bartow 11040 207
Ben Hill 1482 60
Berrien 1051 30
Bibb 13209 398
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 917 32
Brooks 932 36
Bryan 2676 34
Bulloch 5208 63
Burke 1750 36
Butts 2223 73
Calhoun 442 15
Camden 3174 27
Candler 738 36
Carroll 7337 130
Catoosa 5521 63
Charlton 1048 24
Chatham 19869 405
Chattahoochee 3181 13
Chattooga 2206 60
Cherokee 22034 297
Clarke 12600 133
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23000 431
Clinch 727 25
Cobb 59439 940
Coffee 4218 135
Colquitt 3487 75
Columbia 10894 157
Cook 1159 37
Coweta 8526 199
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1414 54
Dade 1190 11
Dawson 2673 41
DeKalb 56579 899
Decatur 2125 54
Dodge 1080 55
Dooly 782 32
Dougherty 5446 276
Douglas 11695 171
Early 1006 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3739 64
Elbert 1518 57
Emanuel 1724 53
Evans 755 17
Fannin 2098 57
Fayette 6520 151
Floyd 9899 178
Forsyth 17577 173
Franklin 2315 42
Fulton 80199 1249
Gilmer 2453 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6560 151
Gordon 6431 101
Grady 1519 46
Greene 1488 56
Gwinnett 84987 1042
Habersham 4618 148
Hall 24741 428
Hancock 830 61
Haralson 1701 34
Harris 2132 56
Hart 1700 37
Heard 623 16
Henry 18708 287
Houston 9882 188
Irwin 679 18
Jackson 8405 137
Jasper 665 18
Jeff Davis 1286 37
Jefferson 1572 59
Jenkins 723 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1565 53
Lamar 1320 44
Lanier 490 9
Laurens 3675 142
Lee 1583 50
Liberty 3341 60
Lincoln 506 24
Long 650 10
Lowndes 7679 138
Lumpkin 2753 62
Macon 604 25
Madison 2711 46
Marion 393 17
McDuffie 1638 41
McIntosh 685 14
Meriwether 1499 71
Miller 670 9
Mitchell 1520 74
Monroe 1853 86
Montgomery 711 21
Morgan 1183 22
Murray 4115 77
Muscogee 13959 382
Newton 7334 213
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23293 466
Oconee 3006 62
Oglethorpe 1181 28
Paulding 10576 162
Peach 1820 50
Pickens 2491 58
Pierce 1234 43
Pike 1048 25
Polk 3902 77
Pulaski 606 32
Putnam 1764 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1501 41
Randolph 465 32
Richmond 19537 403
Rockdale 5891 149
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 741 17
Spalding 3959 152
Stephens 2947 79
Stewart 782 23
Sumter 1789 91
Talbot 379 18
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1834 45
Taylor 507 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 559 45
Thomas 3519 113
Tift 3403 96
Toombs 2889 94
Towns 1063 42
Treutlen 623 24
Troup 5848 182
Turner 596 32
Twiggs 507 36
Union 2002 65
Unknown 2376 13
Upson 1793 106
Walker 6362 78
Walton 7923 231
Ware 2981 148
Warren 370 13
Washington 1598 61
Wayne 2702 73
Webster 104 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2949 66
Whitfield 14738 226
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1173 59