LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,180 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/3-4/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/20-4/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.14.
  • There have been 866,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,151 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 952.
  • There have been 60,298 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 16, there were 1,172 current hospitalizations – a decrease of eight hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1896    65

Atkinson    777    18

Bacon    1273    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3806    111

Banks    1610    33

Barrow    8544    129

Bartow    11040    207

Ben Hill    1482    60

Berrien    1051    30

Bibb    13209    398

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    917    32

Brooks    932    36

Bryan    2676    34

Bulloch    5208    63

Burke    1750    36

Butts    2223    73

Calhoun    442    15

Camden    3174    27

Candler    738    36

Carroll    7337    130

Catoosa    5521    63

Charlton    1048    24

Chatham    19869    405

Chattahoochee    3181    13

Chattooga    2206    60

Cherokee    22034    297

Clarke    12600    133

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23000    431

Clinch    727    25

Cobb    59439    940

Coffee    4218    135

Colquitt    3487    75

Columbia    10894    157

Cook    1159    37

Coweta    8526    199

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1414    54

Dade    1190    11

Dawson    2673    41

DeKalb    56579    899

Decatur    2125    54

Dodge    1080    55

Dooly    782    32

Dougherty    5446    276

Douglas    11695    171

Early    1006    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3739    64

Elbert    1518    57

Emanuel    1724    53

Evans    755    17

Fannin    2098    57

Fayette    6520    151

Floyd    9899    178

Forsyth    17577    173

Franklin    2315    42

Fulton    80199    1249

Gilmer    2453    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6560    151

Gordon    6431    101

Grady    1519    46

Greene    1488    56

Gwinnett    84987    1042

Habersham    4618    148

Hall    24741    428

Hancock    830    61

Haralson    1701    34

Harris    2132    56

Hart    1700    37

Heard    623    16

Henry    18708    287

Houston    9882    188

Irwin    679    18

Jackson    8405    137

Jasper    665    18

Jeff Davis    1286    37

Jefferson    1572    59

Jenkins    723    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1565    53

Lamar    1320    44

Lanier    490    9

Laurens    3675    142

Lee    1583    50

Liberty    3341    60

Lincoln    506    24

Long    650    10

Lowndes    7679    138

Lumpkin    2753    62

Macon    604    25

Madison    2711    46

Marion    393    17

McDuffie    1638    41

McIntosh    685    14

Meriwether    1499    71

Miller    670    9

Mitchell    1520    74

Monroe    1853    86

Montgomery    711    21

Morgan    1183    22

Murray    4115    77

Muscogee    13959    382

Newton    7334    213

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23293    466

Oconee    3006    62

Oglethorpe    1181    28

Paulding    10576    162

Peach    1820    50

Pickens    2491    58

Pierce    1234    43

Pike    1048    25

Polk    3902    77

Pulaski    606    32

Putnam    1764    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1501    41

Randolph    465    32

Richmond    19537    403

Rockdale    5891    149

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    741    17

Spalding    3959    152

Stephens    2947    79

Stewart    782    23

Sumter    1789    91

Talbot    379    18

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1834    45

Taylor    507    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    559    45

Thomas    3519    113

Tift    3403    96

Toombs    2889    94

Towns    1063    42

Treutlen    623    24

Troup    5848    182

Turner    596    32

Twiggs    507    36

Union    2002    65

Unknown    2376    13

Upson    1793    106

Walker    6362    78

Walton    7923    231

Ware    2981    148

Warren    370    13

Washington    1598    61

Wayne    2702    73

Webster    104    4

Wheeler    457    21

White    2949    66

Whitfield    14738    226

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1173    59

