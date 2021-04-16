LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,180 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/3-4/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/20-4/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/3-4/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/20-4/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.14. There have been 866,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,151 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 952.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,151 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 952. There have been 60,298 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 16, there were 1,172 current hospitalizations – a decrease of eight hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1896 65

Atkinson 777 18

Bacon 1273 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3806 111

Banks 1610 33

Barrow 8544 129

Bartow 11040 207

Ben Hill 1482 60

Berrien 1051 30

Bibb 13209 398

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 917 32

Brooks 932 36

Bryan 2676 34

Bulloch 5208 63

Burke 1750 36

Butts 2223 73

Calhoun 442 15

Camden 3174 27

Candler 738 36

Carroll 7337 130

Catoosa 5521 63

Charlton 1048 24

Chatham 19869 405

Chattahoochee 3181 13

Chattooga 2206 60

Cherokee 22034 297

Clarke 12600 133

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23000 431

Clinch 727 25

Cobb 59439 940

Coffee 4218 135

Colquitt 3487 75

Columbia 10894 157

Cook 1159 37

Coweta 8526 199

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1414 54

Dade 1190 11

Dawson 2673 41

DeKalb 56579 899

Decatur 2125 54

Dodge 1080 55

Dooly 782 32

Dougherty 5446 276

Douglas 11695 171

Early 1006 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3739 64

Elbert 1518 57

Emanuel 1724 53

Evans 755 17

Fannin 2098 57

Fayette 6520 151

Floyd 9899 178

Forsyth 17577 173

Franklin 2315 42

Fulton 80199 1249

Gilmer 2453 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6560 151

Gordon 6431 101

Grady 1519 46

Greene 1488 56

Gwinnett 84987 1042

Habersham 4618 148

Hall 24741 428

Hancock 830 61

Haralson 1701 34

Harris 2132 56

Hart 1700 37

Heard 623 16

Henry 18708 287

Houston 9882 188

Irwin 679 18

Jackson 8405 137

Jasper 665 18

Jeff Davis 1286 37

Jefferson 1572 59

Jenkins 723 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1565 53

Lamar 1320 44

Lanier 490 9

Laurens 3675 142

Lee 1583 50

Liberty 3341 60

Lincoln 506 24

Long 650 10

Lowndes 7679 138

Lumpkin 2753 62

Macon 604 25

Madison 2711 46

Marion 393 17

McDuffie 1638 41

McIntosh 685 14

Meriwether 1499 71

Miller 670 9

Mitchell 1520 74

Monroe 1853 86

Montgomery 711 21

Morgan 1183 22

Murray 4115 77

Muscogee 13959 382

Newton 7334 213

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23293 466

Oconee 3006 62

Oglethorpe 1181 28

Paulding 10576 162

Peach 1820 50

Pickens 2491 58

Pierce 1234 43

Pike 1048 25

Polk 3902 77

Pulaski 606 32

Putnam 1764 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1501 41

Randolph 465 32

Richmond 19537 403

Rockdale 5891 149

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 741 17

Spalding 3959 152

Stephens 2947 79

Stewart 782 23

Sumter 1789 91

Talbot 379 18

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1834 45

Taylor 507 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 559 45

Thomas 3519 113

Tift 3403 96

Toombs 2889 94

Towns 1063 42

Treutlen 623 24

Troup 5848 182

Turner 596 32

Twiggs 507 36

Union 2002 65

Unknown 2376 13

Upson 1793 106

Walker 6362 78

Walton 7923 231

Ware 2981 148

Warren 370 13

Washington 1598 61

Wayne 2702 73

Webster 104 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2949 66

Whitfield 14738 226

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 725 28