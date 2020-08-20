Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Aug. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
For anyone who needs a COVID-19 test and is looking for a testing site, visit the state's website.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,904 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/7-8/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/24-8/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57.
- There have been 246,741 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,759 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2989 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,451.
- There have been 22,880 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 216 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 20, there were 2,506 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 67 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 23068 481
Gwinnett 22455 295
DeKalb 15605 268
Cobb 15449 354
Hall 6848 109
Chatham 6498 108
Clayton 5827 118
Richmond 5456 105
Muscogee 5195 117
Bibb 4354 88
Cherokee 4186 67
Henry 3948 59
Whitfield 3790 43
Lowndes 3306 53
Douglas 2963 60
Columbia 2869 35
Dougherty 2863 172
Glynn 2808 61
Forsyth 2710 31
Troup 2454 77
Clarke 2372 22
Houston 2333 62
Bartow 2159 65
Carroll 2136 55
Newton 2095 52
Paulding 1982 29
Coweta 1925 26
Floyd 1912 20
Coffee 1664 33
Colquitt 1649 24
Rockdale 1548 27
Barrow 1524 36
Bulloch 1435 19
Tift 1418 47
Gordon 1399 25
Fayette 1388 34
Walton 1330 43
Thomas 1286 45
Ware 1274 40
Jackson 1271 19
Habersham 1245 53
Baldwin 1241 46
Laurens 1179 25
Spalding 1075 43
Polk 1018 12
Toombs 936 10
Camden 908 7
Wayne 905 15
Effingham 884 11
Decatur 883 18
Walker 863 18
Chattahoochee 851 2
Liberty 837 11
Appling 833 20
Sumter 803 56
Bryan 771 9
Catoosa 747 17
Stephens 727 19
Gilmer 699 4
Harris 699 19
Mitchell 677 41
Murray 675 3
Upson 639 49
Emanuel 637 15
Lee 624 23
Tattnall 621 3
Burke 602 7
Jefferson 600 13
Grady 599 7
Washington 575 3
Jeff Davis 570 8
Ben Hill 569 7
Dawson 548 5
Butts 526 40
Monroe 519 32
Putnam 519 18
Charlton 510 4
Lumpkin 492 10
Cook 490 10
Peach 490 16
Oconee 486 18
Franklin 483 6
Bacon 480 8
Worth 480 24
Pierce 478 10
Madison 477 7
Pickens 463 6
McDuffie 460 12
Meriwether 447 7
Brooks 444 19
Crisp 422 15
White 420 9
Elbert 410 1
Fannin 398 5
Chattooga 395 5
Early 392 32
Greene 389 14
Union 384 7
Jones 371 5
Atkinson 370 3
Hart 369 10
Morgan 361 1
Berrien 354 1
Hancock 342 37
Evans 326 3
Telfair 324 12
Banks 315 6
Terrell 310 30
Lamar 303 14
Stewart 297 10
Randolph 296 26
Bleckley 295 11
Candler 293 11
Brantley 283 8
Jenkins 283 24
Johnson 274 12
Dodge 272 5
Dooly 270 14
Haralson 269 7
Turner 268 18
Pike 261 6
Oglethorpe 256 8
Seminole 256 5
Wilkinson 248 13
Screven 247 9
Lanier 242 5
Rabun 240 4
Echols 228 2
Clinch 223 4
McIntosh 223 3
Calhoun 220 7
Wilkes 209 3
Wilcox 203 20
Montgomery 194 2
Macon 193 10
Irwin 190 2
Jasper 186 2
Miller 181 0
Lincoln 180 5
Towns 175 3
Dade 170 2
Treutlen 165 3
Marion 164 5
Long 160 2
Heard 157 5
Pulaski 157 4
Talbot 149 5
Twiggs 147 4
Crawford 128 0
Wheeler 127 3
Taylor 112 4
Clay 107 2
Warren 100 3
Schley 87 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 39 2
Glascock 32 1
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 17 0
