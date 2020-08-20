Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Aug. 20

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

For anyone who needs a COVID-19 test and is looking for a testing site, visit the state's website.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,904 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/7-8/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/24-8/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57.
  • There have been 246,741 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,759 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2989 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,451.
  • There have been 22,880 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 216 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 20, there were 2,506 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 67 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    23068    481

Gwinnett    22455    295

DeKalb    15605    268

Cobb    15449    354

Hall    6848    109

Chatham    6498    108

Clayton    5827    118

Richmond    5456    105

Muscogee    5195    117

Bibb    4354    88

Cherokee    4186    67

Henry    3948    59

Whitfield    3790    43

Lowndes    3306    53

Douglas    2963    60

Columbia    2869    35

Dougherty    2863    172

Glynn    2808    61

Forsyth    2710    31

Troup    2454    77

Clarke    2372    22

Houston    2333    62

Bartow    2159    65

Carroll    2136    55

Newton    2095    52

Paulding    1982    29

Coweta    1925    26

Floyd    1912    20

Coffee    1664    33

Colquitt    1649    24

Rockdale    1548    27

Barrow    1524    36

Bulloch    1435    19

Tift    1418    47

Gordon    1399    25

Fayette    1388    34

Walton    1330    43

Thomas    1286    45

Ware    1274    40

Jackson    1271    19

Habersham    1245    53

Baldwin    1241    46

Laurens    1179    25

Spalding    1075    43

Polk    1018    12

Toombs    936    10

Camden    908    7

Wayne    905    15

Effingham    884    11

Decatur    883    18

Walker    863    18

Chattahoochee    851    2

Liberty    837    11

Appling    833    20

Sumter    803    56

Bryan    771    9

Catoosa    747    17

Stephens    727    19

Gilmer    699    4

Harris    699    19

Mitchell    677    41

Murray    675    3

Upson    639    49

Emanuel    637    15

Lee    624    23

Tattnall    621    3

Burke    602    7

Jefferson    600    13

Grady    599    7

Washington    575    3

Jeff Davis    570    8

Ben Hill    569    7

Dawson    548    5

Butts    526    40

Monroe    519    32

Putnam    519    18

Charlton    510    4

Lumpkin    492    10

Cook    490    10

Peach    490    16

Oconee    486    18

Franklin    483    6

Bacon    480    8

Worth    480    24

Pierce    478    10

Madison    477    7

Pickens    463    6

McDuffie    460    12

Meriwether    447    7

Brooks    444    19

Crisp    422    15

White    420    9

Elbert    410    1

Fannin    398    5

Chattooga    395    5

Early    392    32

Greene    389    14

Union    384    7

Jones    371    5

Atkinson    370    3

Hart    369    10

Morgan    361    1

Berrien    354    1

Hancock    342    37

Evans    326    3

Telfair    324    12

Banks    315    6

Terrell    310    30

Lamar    303    14

Stewart    297    10

Randolph    296    26

Bleckley    295    11

Candler    293    11

Brantley    283    8

Jenkins    283    24

Johnson    274    12

Dodge    272    5

Dooly    270    14

Haralson    269    7

Turner    268    18

Pike    261    6

Oglethorpe    256    8

Seminole    256    5

Wilkinson    248    13

Screven    247    9

Lanier    242    5

Rabun    240    4

Echols    228    2

Clinch    223    4

McIntosh    223    3

Calhoun    220    7

Wilkes    209    3

Wilcox    203    20

Montgomery    194    2

Macon    193    10

Irwin    190    2

Jasper    186    2

Miller    181    0

Lincoln    180    5

Towns    175    3

Dade    170    2

Treutlen    165    3

Marion    164    5

Long    160    2

Heard    157    5

Pulaski    157    4

Talbot    149    5

Twiggs    147    4

Crawford    128    0

Wheeler    127    3

Taylor    112    4

Clay    107    2

Warren    100    3

Schley    87    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    39    2

Glascock    32    1

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    17    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information. 

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

