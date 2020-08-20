Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Aug. 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,904 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/7-8/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/24-8/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57.

There have been 246,741 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,759 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2989 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,451.

There have been 22,880 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 216 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 20, there were 2,506 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 67 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 23068 481

Gwinnett 22455 295

DeKalb 15605 268

Cobb 15449 354

Hall 6848 109

Chatham 6498 108

Clayton 5827 118

Richmond 5456 105

Muscogee 5195 117

Bibb 4354 88

Cherokee 4186 67

Henry 3948 59

Whitfield 3790 43

Lowndes 3306 53

Douglas 2963 60

Columbia 2869 35

Dougherty 2863 172

Glynn 2808 61

Forsyth 2710 31

Troup 2454 77

Clarke 2372 22

Houston 2333 62

Bartow 2159 65

Carroll 2136 55

Newton 2095 52

Paulding 1982 29

Coweta 1925 26

Floyd 1912 20

Coffee 1664 33

Colquitt 1649 24

Rockdale 1548 27

Barrow 1524 36

Bulloch 1435 19

Tift 1418 47

Gordon 1399 25

Fayette 1388 34

Walton 1330 43

Thomas 1286 45

Ware 1274 40

Jackson 1271 19

Habersham 1245 53

Baldwin 1241 46

Laurens 1179 25

Spalding 1075 43

Polk 1018 12

Toombs 936 10

Camden 908 7

Wayne 905 15

Effingham 884 11

Decatur 883 18

Walker 863 18

Chattahoochee 851 2

Liberty 837 11

Appling 833 20

Sumter 803 56

Bryan 771 9

Catoosa 747 17

Stephens 727 19

Gilmer 699 4

Harris 699 19

Mitchell 677 41

Murray 675 3

Upson 639 49

Emanuel 637 15

Lee 624 23

Tattnall 621 3

Burke 602 7

Jefferson 600 13

Grady 599 7

Washington 575 3

Jeff Davis 570 8

Ben Hill 569 7

Dawson 548 5

Butts 526 40

Monroe 519 32

Putnam 519 18

Charlton 510 4

Lumpkin 492 10

Cook 490 10

Peach 490 16

Oconee 486 18

Franklin 483 6

Bacon 480 8

Worth 480 24

Pierce 478 10

Madison 477 7

Pickens 463 6

McDuffie 460 12

Meriwether 447 7

Brooks 444 19

Crisp 422 15

White 420 9

Elbert 410 1

Fannin 398 5

Chattooga 395 5

Early 392 32

Greene 389 14

Union 384 7

Jones 371 5

Atkinson 370 3

Hart 369 10

Morgan 361 1

Berrien 354 1

Hancock 342 37

Evans 326 3

Telfair 324 12

Banks 315 6

Terrell 310 30

Lamar 303 14

Stewart 297 10

Randolph 296 26

Bleckley 295 11

Candler 293 11

Brantley 283 8

Jenkins 283 24

Johnson 274 12

Dodge 272 5

Dooly 270 14

Haralson 269 7

Turner 268 18

Pike 261 6

Oglethorpe 256 8

Seminole 256 5

Wilkinson 248 13

Screven 247 9

Lanier 242 5

Rabun 240 4

Echols 228 2

Clinch 223 4

McIntosh 223 3

Calhoun 220 7

Wilkes 209 3

Wilcox 203 20

Montgomery 194 2

Macon 193 10

Irwin 190 2

Jasper 186 2

Miller 181 0

Lincoln 180 5

Towns 175 3

Dade 170 2

Treutlen 165 3

Marion 164 5

Long 160 2

Heard 157 5

Pulaski 157 4

Talbot 149 5

Twiggs 147 4

Crawford 128 0

Wheeler 127 3

Taylor 112 4

Clay 107 2

Warren 100 3

Schley 87 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 39 2

Glascock 32 1

Quitman 32 1

Taliaferro 17 0

