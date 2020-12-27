Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 27, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,714 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/14-12/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/30-12/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5.
- There have been 543,707 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,949 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,833.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,960.
- There have been 40,787 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 139 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 225 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 27, there were 4,104 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1408 42
Atkinson 619 9
Bacon 784 21
Baker 127 6
Baldwin 2833 72
Banks 1094 18
Barrow 4565 65
Bartow 6216 111
Ben Hill 1178 36
Berrien 763 20
Bibb 9046 236
Bleckley 623 30
Brantley 645 18
Brooks 752 26
Bryan 1709 17
Bulloch 3651 36
Burke 1146 15
Butts 1213 47
Calhoun 309 11
Camden 2147 19
Candler 603 28
Carroll 5118 95
Catoosa 3089 36
Charlton 823 12
Chatham 12472 226
Chattahoochee 2142 1
Chattooga 1473 43
Cherokee 12122 125
Clarke 8215 62
Clay 143 3
Clayton 12681 218
Clinch 534 14
Cobb 35103 545
Coffee 3321 78
Colquitt 2490 44
Columbia 6957 84
Cook 966 23
Coweta 4961 77
Crawford 340 7
Crisp 931 27
Dade 682 7
Dawson 1577 14
DeKalb 33816 488
Decatur 1580 43
Dodge 811 44
Dooly 519 21
Dougherty 3910 203
Douglas 6578 97
Early 693 39
Echols 311 2
Effingham 2375 34
Elbert 1121 24
Emanuel 1386 45
Evans 582 8
Fannin 1242 35
Fayette 3590 68
Floyd 6464 106
Forsyth 8829 79
Franklin 1589 21
Fulton 49027 731
Gilmer 1561 31
Glascock 84 3
Glynn 4685 123
Gordon 3939 57
Grady 1035 27
Greene 887 26
Gwinnett 48887 554
Habersham 3371 86
Hall 16798 213
Hancock 574 46
Haralson 1190 23
Harris 1210 29
Hart 1086 20
Heard 412 10
Henry 10502 145
Houston 5795 112
Irwin 540 11
Jackson 4822 61
Jasper 388 5
Jeff Davis 937 31
Jefferson 1114 39
Jenkins 512 34
Johnson 531 30
Jones 980 23
Lamar 757 26
Lanier 386 7
Laurens 2640 113
Lee 1023 32
Liberty 1766 30
Lincoln 327 9
Long 420 5
Lowndes 5989 99
Lumpkin 1776 20
Macon 352 15
Madison 1512 16
Marion 249 10
McDuffie 956 22
McIntosh 439 8
Meriwether 809 20
Miller 429 2
Mitchell 1087 49
Monroe 1209 60
Montgomery 508 9
Morgan 753 8
Murray 2498 40
Muscogee 8499 202
Newton 4459 119
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21240 251
Oconee 1560 39
Oglethorpe 695 13
Paulding 5625 100
Peach 1150 29
Pickens 1423 15
Pierce 862 27
Pike 603 14
Polk 2439 42
Pulaski 429 25
Putnam 1122 31
Quitman 49 1
Rabun 977 17
Randolph 356 30
Richmond 12202 218
Rockdale 3454 69
Schley 153 2
Screven 516 11
Seminole 553 12
Spalding 2491 86
Stephens 2085 48
Stewart 603 17
Sumter 1280 70
Talbot 235 9
Taliaferro 45 0
Tattnall 1226 22
Taylor 333 13
Telfair 569 32
Terrell 441 34
Thomas 2240 78
Tift 2824 70
Toombs 2024 61
Towns 704 25
Treutlen 388 14
Troup 3923 121
Turner 450 24
Twiggs 335 15
Union 1331 41
Unknown 2914 3
Upson 1120 72
Walker 3600 54
Walton 4261 84
Ware 2122 72
Warren 215 6
Washington 1128 26
Wayne 1747 45
Webster 61 2
Wheeler 383 18
White 1910 34
Whitfield 10474 112
Wilcox 365 25
Wilkes 450 8
Wilkinson 508 18
Worth 837 37