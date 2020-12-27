x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 27, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,714 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/14-12/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/30-12/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5.
  • There have been 543,707 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,949 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,833.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,960.
  • There have been 40,787 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 139 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 225 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 27, there were 4,104 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1408    42

Atkinson    619    9

Bacon    784    21

Baker    127    6

Baldwin    2833    72

Banks    1094    18

Barrow    4565    65

Bartow    6216    111

Ben Hill    1178    36

Berrien    763    20

Bibb    9046    236

Bleckley    623    30

Brantley    645    18

Brooks    752    26

Bryan    1709    17

Bulloch    3651    36

Burke    1146    15

Butts    1213    47

Calhoun    309    11

Camden    2147    19

Candler    603    28

Carroll    5118    95

Catoosa    3089    36

Charlton    823    12

Chatham    12472    226

Chattahoochee    2142    1

Chattooga    1473    43

Cherokee    12122    125

Clarke    8215    62

Clay    143    3

Clayton    12681    218

Clinch    534    14

Cobb    35103    545

Coffee    3321    78

Colquitt    2490    44

Columbia    6957    84

Cook    966    23

Coweta    4961    77

Crawford    340    7

Crisp    931    27

Dade    682    7

Dawson    1577    14

DeKalb    33816    488

Decatur    1580    43

Dodge    811    44

Dooly    519    21

Dougherty    3910    203

Douglas    6578    97

Early    693    39

Echols    311    2

Effingham    2375    34

Elbert    1121    24

Emanuel    1386    45

Evans    582    8

Fannin    1242    35

Fayette    3590    68

Floyd    6464    106

Forsyth    8829    79

Franklin    1589    21

Fulton    49027    731

Gilmer    1561    31

Glascock    84    3

Glynn    4685    123

Gordon    3939    57

Grady    1035    27

Greene    887    26

Gwinnett    48887    554

Habersham    3371    86

Hall    16798    213

Hancock    574    46

Haralson    1190    23

Harris    1210    29

Hart    1086    20

Heard    412    10

Henry    10502    145

Houston    5795    112

Irwin    540    11

Jackson    4822    61

Jasper    388    5

Jeff Davis    937    31

Jefferson    1114    39

Jenkins    512    34

Johnson    531    30

Jones    980    23

Lamar    757    26

Lanier    386    7

Laurens    2640    113

Lee    1023    32

Liberty    1766    30

Lincoln    327    9

Long    420    5

Lowndes    5989    99

Lumpkin    1776    20

Macon    352    15

Madison    1512    16

Marion    249    10

McDuffie    956    22

McIntosh    439    8

Meriwether    809    20

Miller    429    2

Mitchell    1087    49

Monroe    1209    60

Montgomery    508    9

Morgan    753    8

Murray    2498    40

Muscogee    8499    202

Newton    4459    119

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    21240    251

Oconee    1560    39

Oglethorpe    695    13

Paulding    5625    100

Peach    1150    29

Pickens    1423    15

Pierce    862    27

Pike    603    14

Polk    2439    42

Pulaski    429    25

Putnam    1122    31

Quitman    49    1

Rabun    977    17

Randolph    356    30

Richmond    12202    218

Rockdale    3454    69

Schley    153    2

Screven    516    11

Seminole    553    12

Spalding    2491    86

Stephens    2085    48

Stewart    603    17

Sumter    1280    70

Talbot    235    9

Taliaferro    45    0

Tattnall    1226    22

Taylor    333    13

Telfair    569    32

Terrell    441    34

Thomas    2240    78

Tift    2824    70

Toombs    2024    61

Towns    704    25

Treutlen    388    14

Troup    3923    121

Turner    450    24

Twiggs    335    15

Union    1331    41

Unknown    2914    3

Upson    1120    72

Walker    3600    54

Walton    4261    84

Ware    2122    72

Warren    215    6

Washington    1128    26

Wayne    1747    45

Webster    61    2

Wheeler    383    18

White    1910    34

Whitfield    10474    112

Wilcox    365    25

Wilkes    450    8

Wilkinson    508    18

Worth    837    37

