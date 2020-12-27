Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 27, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,714 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/14-12/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/30-12/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5.

There have been 543,707 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,949 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,833.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,960.

There have been 40,787 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 139 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 225 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 27, there were 4,104 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1408 42

Atkinson 619 9

Bacon 784 21

Baker 127 6

Baldwin 2833 72

Banks 1094 18

Barrow 4565 65

Bartow 6216 111

Ben Hill 1178 36

Berrien 763 20

Bibb 9046 236

Bleckley 623 30

Brantley 645 18

Brooks 752 26

Bryan 1709 17

Bulloch 3651 36

Burke 1146 15

Butts 1213 47

Calhoun 309 11

Camden 2147 19

Candler 603 28

Carroll 5118 95

Catoosa 3089 36

Charlton 823 12

Chatham 12472 226

Chattahoochee 2142 1

Chattooga 1473 43

Cherokee 12122 125

Clarke 8215 62

Clay 143 3

Clayton 12681 218

Clinch 534 14

Cobb 35103 545

Coffee 3321 78

Colquitt 2490 44

Columbia 6957 84

Cook 966 23

Coweta 4961 77

Crawford 340 7

Crisp 931 27

Dade 682 7

Dawson 1577 14

DeKalb 33816 488

Decatur 1580 43

Dodge 811 44

Dooly 519 21

Dougherty 3910 203

Douglas 6578 97

Early 693 39

Echols 311 2

Effingham 2375 34

Elbert 1121 24

Emanuel 1386 45

Evans 582 8

Fannin 1242 35

Fayette 3590 68

Floyd 6464 106

Forsyth 8829 79

Franklin 1589 21

Fulton 49027 731

Gilmer 1561 31

Glascock 84 3

Glynn 4685 123

Gordon 3939 57

Grady 1035 27

Greene 887 26

Gwinnett 48887 554

Habersham 3371 86

Hall 16798 213

Hancock 574 46

Haralson 1190 23

Harris 1210 29

Hart 1086 20

Heard 412 10

Henry 10502 145

Houston 5795 112

Irwin 540 11

Jackson 4822 61

Jasper 388 5

Jeff Davis 937 31

Jefferson 1114 39

Jenkins 512 34

Johnson 531 30

Jones 980 23

Lamar 757 26

Lanier 386 7

Laurens 2640 113

Lee 1023 32

Liberty 1766 30

Lincoln 327 9

Long 420 5

Lowndes 5989 99

Lumpkin 1776 20

Macon 352 15

Madison 1512 16

Marion 249 10

McDuffie 956 22

McIntosh 439 8

Meriwether 809 20

Miller 429 2

Mitchell 1087 49

Monroe 1209 60

Montgomery 508 9

Morgan 753 8

Murray 2498 40

Muscogee 8499 202

Newton 4459 119

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21240 251

Oconee 1560 39

Oglethorpe 695 13

Paulding 5625 100

Peach 1150 29

Pickens 1423 15

Pierce 862 27

Pike 603 14

Polk 2439 42

Pulaski 429 25

Putnam 1122 31

Quitman 49 1

Rabun 977 17

Randolph 356 30

Richmond 12202 218

Rockdale 3454 69

Schley 153 2

Screven 516 11

Seminole 553 12

Spalding 2491 86

Stephens 2085 48

Stewart 603 17

Sumter 1280 70

Talbot 235 9

Taliaferro 45 0

Tattnall 1226 22

Taylor 333 13

Telfair 569 32

Terrell 441 34

Thomas 2240 78

Tift 2824 70

Toombs 2024 61

Towns 704 25

Treutlen 388 14

Troup 3923 121

Turner 450 24

Twiggs 335 15

Union 1331 41

Unknown 2914 3

Upson 1120 72

Walker 3600 54

Walton 4261 84

Ware 2122 72

Warren 215 6

Washington 1128 26

Wayne 1747 45

Webster 61 2

Wheeler 383 18

White 1910 34

Whitfield 10474 112

Wilcox 365 25

Wilkes 450 8

Wilkinson 508 18