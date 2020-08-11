Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 8, 2020

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,194 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/26-11/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/12-10/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07.
  • There have been 373,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,253 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,582.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,394.
  • There have been 32,468 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 33 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.94 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 8, there were 1,487 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1194    38

Atkinson    492    7

Bacon    644    17

Baker    99    6

Baldwin    2373    66

Banks    596    9

Barrow    2759    55

Bartow    3854    96

Ben Hill    901    34

Berrien    507    15

Bibb    6824    204

Bleckley    517    27

Brantley    490    13

Brooks    554    26

Bryan    1338    16

Bulloch    3162    33

Burke    917    12

Butts    777    44

Calhoun    278    10

Camden    1499    18

Candler    565    25

Carroll    3558    80

Catoosa    1616    25

Charlton    656    10

Chatham    9732    194

Chattahoochee    1839    1

Chattooga    1028    29

Cherokee    7701    104

Clarke    6040    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8759    183

Clinch    471    13

Cobb    23090    468

Coffee    2370    65

Colquitt    2169    40

Columbia    4618    68

Cook    654    16

Coweta    3092    63

Crawford    203    6

Crisp    683    24

Dade    410    6

Dawson    949    11

DeKalb    22575    408

Decatur    1340    36

Dodge    666    29

Dooly    387    18

Dougherty    3344    193

Douglas    4366    77

Early    569    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1912    29

Elbert    816    14

Emanuel    1253    38

Evans    492    7

Fannin    863    29

Fayette    2270    58

Floyd    4339    65

Forsyth    5088    55

Franklin    1011    18

Fulton    32694    636

Gilmer    1091    24

Glascock    54    2

Glynn    3869    105

Gordon    2612    50

Grady    888    25

Greene    597    25

Gwinnett    32167    459

Habersham    1941    76

Hall    11172    184

Hancock    422    45

Haralson    733    15

Harris    878    26

Hart    623    19

Heard    254    6

Henry    6652    122

Houston    3856    97

Irwin    370    10

Jackson    2617    44

Jasper    253    4

Jeff Davis    818    27

Jefferson    870    35

Jenkins    477    33

Johnson    442    24

Jones    676    17

Lamar    453    20

Lanier    324    7

Laurens    2107    94

Lee    764    31

Liberty    1345    26

Lincoln    251    8

Long    289    4

Lowndes    4657    90

Lumpkin    1088    18

Macon    263    11

Madison    853    12

Marion    208    10

McDuffie    727    17

McIntosh    326    7

Meriwether    611    19

Miller    332    2

Mitchell    866    46

Monroe    803    55

Montgomery    372    9

Morgan    553    6

Murray    1218    11

Muscogee    6530    178

Newton    3031    99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15242    193

Oconee    910    32

Oglethorpe    446    13

Paulding    3396    68

Peach    831    26

Pickens    865    12

Pierce    712    25

Pike    406    12

Polk    1805    29

Pulaski    347    23

Putnam    851    28

Quitman    42    1

Rabun    454    11

Randolph    341    30

Richmond    8386    189

Rockdale    2267    42

Schley    115    2

Screven    459    11

Seminole    409    11

Spalding    1700    66

Stephens    1321    43

Stewart    572    17

Sumter    976    68

Talbot    190    8

Taliaferro    31    0

Tattnall    971    18

Taylor    245    13

Telfair    506    24

Terrell    346    32

Thomas    1649    73

Tift    2016    66

Toombs    1545    59

Towns    482    15

Treutlen    317    12

Troup    3114    113

Turner    351    25

Twiggs    230    11

Union    950    29

Unknown    1940    6

Upson    854    70

Walker    2089    46

Walton    2457    71

Ware    1794    67

Warren    171    6

Washington    866    14

Wayne    1296    36

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    369    18

White    1055    26

Whitfield    6122    67

Wilcox    262    25

Wilkes    330    7

Wilkinson    383    17

Worth    614    35

