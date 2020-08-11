Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 8, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,194 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/26-11/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/12-10/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07.
- There have been 373,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,253 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,582.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,394.
- There have been 32,468 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 33 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.94 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 8, there were 1,487 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1194 38
Atkinson 492 7
Bacon 644 17
Baker 99 6
Baldwin 2373 66
Banks 596 9
Barrow 2759 55
Bartow 3854 96
Ben Hill 901 34
Berrien 507 15
Bibb 6824 204
Bleckley 517 27
Brantley 490 13
Brooks 554 26
Bryan 1338 16
Bulloch 3162 33
Burke 917 12
Butts 777 44
Calhoun 278 10
Camden 1499 18
Candler 565 25
Carroll 3558 80
Catoosa 1616 25
Charlton 656 10
Chatham 9732 194
Chattahoochee 1839 1
Chattooga 1028 29
Cherokee 7701 104
Clarke 6040 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8759 183
Clinch 471 13
Cobb 23090 468
Coffee 2370 65
Colquitt 2169 40
Columbia 4618 68
Cook 654 16
Coweta 3092 63
Crawford 203 6
Crisp 683 24
Dade 410 6
Dawson 949 11
DeKalb 22575 408
Decatur 1340 36
Dodge 666 29
Dooly 387 18
Dougherty 3344 193
Douglas 4366 77
Early 569 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1912 29
Elbert 816 14
Emanuel 1253 38
Evans 492 7
Fannin 863 29
Fayette 2270 58
Floyd 4339 65
Forsyth 5088 55
Franklin 1011 18
Fulton 32694 636
Gilmer 1091 24
Glascock 54 2
Glynn 3869 105
Gordon 2612 50
Grady 888 25
Greene 597 25
Gwinnett 32167 459
Habersham 1941 76
Hall 11172 184
Hancock 422 45
Haralson 733 15
Harris 878 26
Hart 623 19
Heard 254 6
Henry 6652 122
Houston 3856 97
Irwin 370 10
Jackson 2617 44
Jasper 253 4
Jeff Davis 818 27
Jefferson 870 35
Jenkins 477 33
Johnson 442 24
Jones 676 17
Lamar 453 20
Lanier 324 7
Laurens 2107 94
Lee 764 31
Liberty 1345 26
Lincoln 251 8
Long 289 4
Lowndes 4657 90
Lumpkin 1088 18
Macon 263 11
Madison 853 12
Marion 208 10
McDuffie 727 17
McIntosh 326 7
Meriwether 611 19
Miller 332 2
Mitchell 866 46
Monroe 803 55
Montgomery 372 9
Morgan 553 6
Murray 1218 11
Muscogee 6530 178
Newton 3031 99
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15242 193
Oconee 910 32
Oglethorpe 446 13
Paulding 3396 68
Peach 831 26
Pickens 865 12
Pierce 712 25
Pike 406 12
Polk 1805 29
Pulaski 347 23
Putnam 851 28
Quitman 42 1
Rabun 454 11
Randolph 341 30
Richmond 8386 189
Rockdale 2267 42
Schley 115 2
Screven 459 11
Seminole 409 11
Spalding 1700 66
Stephens 1321 43
Stewart 572 17
Sumter 976 68
Talbot 190 8
Taliaferro 31 0
Tattnall 971 18
Taylor 245 13
Telfair 506 24
Terrell 346 32
Thomas 1649 73
Tift 2016 66
Toombs 1545 59
Towns 482 15
Treutlen 317 12
Troup 3114 113
Turner 351 25
Twiggs 230 11
Union 950 29
Unknown 1940 6
Upson 854 70
Walker 2089 46
Walton 2457 71
Ware 1794 67
Warren 171 6
Washington 866 14
Wayne 1296 36
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 369 18
White 1055 26
Whitfield 6122 67
Wilcox 262 25
Wilkes 330 7
Wilkinson 383 17
Worth 614 35