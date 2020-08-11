Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 8, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,194 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/26-11/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/12-10/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07.

in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/26-11/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/12-10/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07. There have been 373,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,253 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,582.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,394.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,253 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,582.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,394. There have been 32,468 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 33 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.94 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 33 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.94 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 8, there were 1,487 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1194 38

Atkinson 492 7

Bacon 644 17

Baker 99 6

Baldwin 2373 66

Banks 596 9

Barrow 2759 55

Bartow 3854 96

Ben Hill 901 34

Berrien 507 15

Bibb 6824 204

Bleckley 517 27

Brantley 490 13

Brooks 554 26

Bryan 1338 16

Bulloch 3162 33

Burke 917 12

Butts 777 44

Calhoun 278 10

Camden 1499 18

Candler 565 25

Carroll 3558 80

Catoosa 1616 25

Charlton 656 10

Chatham 9732 194

Chattahoochee 1839 1

Chattooga 1028 29

Cherokee 7701 104

Clarke 6040 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8759 183

Clinch 471 13

Cobb 23090 468

Coffee 2370 65

Colquitt 2169 40

Columbia 4618 68

Cook 654 16

Coweta 3092 63

Crawford 203 6

Crisp 683 24

Dade 410 6

Dawson 949 11

DeKalb 22575 408

Decatur 1340 36

Dodge 666 29

Dooly 387 18

Dougherty 3344 193

Douglas 4366 77

Early 569 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1912 29

Elbert 816 14

Emanuel 1253 38

Evans 492 7

Fannin 863 29

Fayette 2270 58

Floyd 4339 65

Forsyth 5088 55

Franklin 1011 18

Fulton 32694 636

Gilmer 1091 24

Glascock 54 2

Glynn 3869 105

Gordon 2612 50

Grady 888 25

Greene 597 25

Gwinnett 32167 459

Habersham 1941 76

Hall 11172 184

Hancock 422 45

Haralson 733 15

Harris 878 26

Hart 623 19

Heard 254 6

Henry 6652 122

Houston 3856 97

Irwin 370 10

Jackson 2617 44

Jasper 253 4

Jeff Davis 818 27

Jefferson 870 35

Jenkins 477 33

Johnson 442 24

Jones 676 17

Lamar 453 20

Lanier 324 7

Laurens 2107 94

Lee 764 31

Liberty 1345 26

Lincoln 251 8

Long 289 4

Lowndes 4657 90

Lumpkin 1088 18

Macon 263 11

Madison 853 12

Marion 208 10

McDuffie 727 17

McIntosh 326 7

Meriwether 611 19

Miller 332 2

Mitchell 866 46

Monroe 803 55

Montgomery 372 9

Morgan 553 6

Murray 1218 11

Muscogee 6530 178

Newton 3031 99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15242 193

Oconee 910 32

Oglethorpe 446 13

Paulding 3396 68

Peach 831 26

Pickens 865 12

Pierce 712 25

Pike 406 12

Polk 1805 29

Pulaski 347 23

Putnam 851 28

Quitman 42 1

Rabun 454 11

Randolph 341 30

Richmond 8386 189

Rockdale 2267 42

Schley 115 2

Screven 459 11

Seminole 409 11

Spalding 1700 66

Stephens 1321 43

Stewart 572 17

Sumter 976 68

Talbot 190 8

Taliaferro 31 0

Tattnall 971 18

Taylor 245 13

Telfair 506 24

Terrell 346 32

Thomas 1649 73

Tift 2016 66

Toombs 1545 59

Towns 482 15

Treutlen 317 12

Troup 3114 113

Turner 351 25

Twiggs 230 11

Union 950 29

Unknown 1940 6

Upson 854 70

Walker 2089 46

Walton 2457 71

Ware 1794 67

Warren 171 6

Washington 866 14

Wayne 1296 36

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 369 18

White 1055 26

Whitfield 6122 67

Wilcox 262 25

Wilkes 330 7

Wilkinson 383 17