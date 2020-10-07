Coronavirus in Georgia: State shatters single-day record with nearly 4,500 new cases

Cases reach new record high as deaths and current hospitalizations also see significant increases.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,965 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/27-7/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/27-7/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14. There have been 111,211 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,484 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2729.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,229.

in Georgia, an increase of 4,484 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2729.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,229. There have been 12,937 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 331 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 331 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 10, there were 2,443 current hospitalizations - an increase of 121 from the previous day.



Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 317 14

Atkinson 190 2

Bacon 293 5

Baker 43 3

Baldwin 641 35

Banks 151 1

Barrow 606 26

Bartow 879 42

Ben Hill 228 1

Berrien 167 0

Bibb 1622 41

Bleckley 84 1

Brantley 129 3

Brooks 218 11

Bryan 230 5

Bulloch 581 5

Burke 167 7

Butts 334 35

Calhoun 169 6

Camden 255 2

Candler 82 0

Carroll 1008 40

Catoosa 352 8

Charlton 97 2

Chatham 2334 38

Chattahoochee 462 0

Chattooga 81 2

Cherokee 1674 47

Clarke 897 15

Clay 59 2

Clayton 2708 81

Clinch 114 3

Cobb 6708 250

Coffee 908 17

Colquitt 1227 20

Columbia 783 12

Cook 235 4

Coweta 856 16

Crawford 57 0

Crisp 308 13

Dade 78 1

Dawson 170 3

DeKalb 7973 177

Decatur 301 8

Dodge 136 2

Dooly 220 13

Dougherty 2138 155

Douglas 1347 39

Early 296 31

Echols 192 0

Effingham 260 1

Elbert 151 0

Emanuel 190 3

Evans 42 0

Fannin 121 1

Fayette 498 19

Floyd 693 15

Forsyth 1096 15

Franklin 248 1

Fulton 10021 321

Gilmer 229 2

Glascock 14 0

Glynn 1487 9

Gordon 491 18

Grady 248 4

Greene 111 9

Gwinnett 10741 178

Habersham 751 41

Hall 3713 63

Hancock 226 33

Haralson 105 5

Harris 415 12

Hart 101 0

Heard 78 3

Henry 1692 34

Houston 938 30

Irwin 99 1

Jackson 499 11

Jasper 83 1

Jeff Davis 144 3

Jefferson 173 2

Jenkins 137 12

Johnson 121 2

Jones 131 0

Lamar 144 6

Lanier 163 3

Laurens 344 1

Lee 418 22

Liberty 195 1

Lincoln 59 1

Long 62 1

Lowndes 1810 17

Lumpkin 161 4

Macon 137 9

Madison 158 4

Marion 97 3

McDuffie 145 8

McIntosh 79 1

Meriwether 241 3

Miller 58 0

Mitchell 486 40

Monroe 229 19

Montgomery 51 0

Morgan 74 0

Murray 282 2

Muscogee 2628 55

Newton 863 14

Non-Georgia Resident 7614 50

Oconee 224 12

Oglethorpe 104 7

Paulding 812 16

Peach 145 10

Pickens 112 5

Pierce 238 5

Pike 112 3

Polk 297 1

Pulaski 60 2

Putnam 204 12

Quitman 20 1

Rabun 67 3

Randolph 211 25

Richmond 1517 60

Rockdale 654 11

Schley 29 1

Screven 107 7

Seminole 54 2

Spalding 538 33

Stephens 303 6

Stewart 211 3

Sumter 603 50

Talbot 93 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 179 0

Taylor 35 2

Telfair 172 3

Terrell 238 28

Thomas 578 32

Tift 950 28

Toombs 315 5

Towns 64 1

Treutlen 45 1

Troup 1716 38

Turner 188 17

Twiggs 41 1

Union 98 3

Unknown 1363 1

Upson 384 45

Walker 367 12

Walton 527 28

Ware 596 16

Warren 30 0

Washington 177 1

Wayne 139 0

Webster 32 2

Wheeler 56 0

White 167 4

Whitfield 1705 15

Wilcox 134 15

Wilkes 88 1

Wilkinson 109 9

Worth 351 22