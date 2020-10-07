Coronavirus in Georgia: State shatters single-day record with nearly 4,500 new cases

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,965 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/27-7/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14.
- There have been 111,211 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,484 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2729.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,229.
- There have been 12,937 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 331 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 10, there were 2,443 current hospitalizations - an increase of 121 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 317 14
Atkinson 190 2
Bacon 293 5
Baker 43 3
Baldwin 641 35
Banks 151 1
Barrow 606 26
Bartow 879 42
Ben Hill 228 1
Berrien 167 0
Bibb 1622 41
Bleckley 84 1
Brantley 129 3
Brooks 218 11
Bryan 230 5
Bulloch 581 5
Burke 167 7
Butts 334 35
Calhoun 169 6
Camden 255 2
Candler 82 0
Carroll 1008 40
Catoosa 352 8
Charlton 97 2
Chatham 2334 38
Chattahoochee 462 0
Chattooga 81 2
Cherokee 1674 47
Clarke 897 15
Clay 59 2
Clayton 2708 81
Clinch 114 3
Cobb 6708 250
Coffee 908 17
Colquitt 1227 20
Columbia 783 12
Cook 235 4
Coweta 856 16
Crawford 57 0
Crisp 308 13
Dade 78 1
Dawson 170 3
DeKalb 7973 177
Decatur 301 8
Dodge 136 2
Dooly 220 13
Dougherty 2138 155
Douglas 1347 39
Early 296 31
Echols 192 0
Effingham 260 1
Elbert 151 0
Emanuel 190 3
Evans 42 0
Fannin 121 1
Fayette 498 19
Floyd 693 15
Forsyth 1096 15
Franklin 248 1
Fulton 10021 321
Gilmer 229 2
Glascock 14 0
Glynn 1487 9
Gordon 491 18
Grady 248 4
Greene 111 9
Gwinnett 10741 178
Habersham 751 41
Hall 3713 63
Hancock 226 33
Haralson 105 5
Harris 415 12
Hart 101 0
Heard 78 3
Henry 1692 34
Houston 938 30
Irwin 99 1
Jackson 499 11
Jasper 83 1
Jeff Davis 144 3
Jefferson 173 2
Jenkins 137 12
Johnson 121 2
Jones 131 0
Lamar 144 6
Lanier 163 3
Laurens 344 1
Lee 418 22
Liberty 195 1
Lincoln 59 1
Long 62 1
Lowndes 1810 17
Lumpkin 161 4
Macon 137 9
Madison 158 4
Marion 97 3
McDuffie 145 8
McIntosh 79 1
Meriwether 241 3
Miller 58 0
Mitchell 486 40
Monroe 229 19
Montgomery 51 0
Morgan 74 0
Murray 282 2
Muscogee 2628 55
Newton 863 14
Non-Georgia Resident 7614 50
Oconee 224 12
Oglethorpe 104 7
Paulding 812 16
Peach 145 10
Pickens 112 5
Pierce 238 5
Pike 112 3
Polk 297 1
Pulaski 60 2
Putnam 204 12
Quitman 20 1
Rabun 67 3
Randolph 211 25
Richmond 1517 60
Rockdale 654 11
Schley 29 1
Screven 107 7
Seminole 54 2
Spalding 538 33
Stephens 303 6
Stewart 211 3
Sumter 603 50
Talbot 93 3
Taliaferro 2 0
Tattnall 179 0
Taylor 35 2
Telfair 172 3
Terrell 238 28
Thomas 578 32
Tift 950 28
Toombs 315 5
Towns 64 1
Treutlen 45 1
Troup 1716 38
Turner 188 17
Twiggs 41 1
Union 98 3
Unknown 1363 1
Upson 384 45
Walker 367 12
Walton 527 28
Ware 596 16
Warren 30 0
Washington 177 1
Wayne 139 0
Webster 32 2
Wheeler 56 0
White 167 4
Whitfield 1705 15
Wilcox 134 15
Wilkes 88 1
Wilkinson 109 9
Worth 351 22
MORE HEADLINES