coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia: State shatters single-day record with nearly 4,500 new cases

Cases reach new record high as deaths and current hospitalizations also see significant increases.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,965 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/27-7/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14.
  • There have been 111,211 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,484 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2729.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,229.
  • There have been 12,937 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 331 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 10, there were 2,443 current hospitalizations - an increase of 121 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    317    14

Atkinson    190    2

Bacon    293    5

Baker    43    3

Baldwin    641    35

Banks    151    1

Barrow    606    26

Bartow    879    42

Ben Hill    228    1

Berrien    167    0

Bibb    1622    41

Bleckley    84    1

Brantley    129    3

Brooks    218    11

Bryan    230    5

Bulloch    581    5

Burke    167    7

Butts    334    35

Calhoun    169    6

Camden    255    2

Candler    82    0

Carroll    1008    40

Catoosa    352    8

Charlton    97    2

Chatham    2334    38

Chattahoochee    462    0

Chattooga    81    2

Cherokee    1674    47

Clarke    897    15

Clay    59    2

Clayton    2708    81

Clinch    114    3

Cobb    6708    250

Coffee    908    17

Colquitt    1227    20

Columbia    783    12

Cook    235    4

Coweta    856    16

Crawford    57    0

Crisp    308    13

Dade    78    1

Dawson    170    3

DeKalb    7973    177

Decatur    301    8

Dodge    136    2

Dooly    220    13

Dougherty    2138    155

Douglas    1347    39

Early    296    31

Echols    192    0

Effingham    260    1

Elbert    151    0

Emanuel    190    3

Evans    42    0

Fannin    121    1

Fayette    498    19

Floyd    693    15

Forsyth    1096    15

Franklin    248    1

Fulton    10021    321

Gilmer    229    2

Glascock    14    0

Glynn    1487    9

Gordon    491    18

Grady    248    4

Greene    111    9

Gwinnett    10741    178

Habersham    751    41

Hall    3713    63

Hancock    226    33

Haralson    105    5

Harris    415    12

Hart    101    0

Heard    78    3

Henry    1692    34

Houston    938    30

Irwin    99    1

Jackson    499    11

Jasper    83    1

Jeff Davis    144    3

Jefferson    173    2

Jenkins    137    12

Johnson    121    2

Jones    131    0

Lamar    144    6

Lanier    163    3

Laurens    344    1

Lee    418    22

Liberty    195    1

Lincoln    59    1

Long    62    1

Lowndes    1810    17

Lumpkin    161    4

Macon    137    9

Madison    158    4

Marion    97    3

McDuffie    145    8

McIntosh    79    1

Meriwether    241    3

Miller    58    0

Mitchell    486    40

Monroe    229    19

Montgomery    51    0

Morgan    74    0

Murray    282    2

Muscogee    2628    55

Newton    863    14

Non-Georgia Resident    7614    50

Oconee    224    12

Oglethorpe    104    7

Paulding    812    16

Peach    145    10

Pickens    112    5

Pierce    238    5

Pike    112    3

Polk    297    1

Pulaski    60    2

Putnam    204    12

Quitman    20    1

Rabun    67    3

Randolph    211    25

Richmond    1517    60

Rockdale    654    11

Schley    29    1

Screven    107    7

Seminole    54    2

Spalding    538    33

Stephens    303    6

Stewart    211    3

Sumter    603    50

Talbot    93    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    179    0

Taylor    35    2

Telfair    172    3

Terrell    238    28

Thomas    578    32

Tift    950    28

Toombs    315    5

Towns    64    1

Treutlen    45    1

Troup    1716    38

Turner    188    17

Twiggs    41    1

Union    98    3

Unknown    1363    1

Upson    384    45

Walker    367    12

Walton    527    28

Ware    596    16

Warren    30    0

Washington    177    1

Wayne    139    0

Webster    32    2

Wheeler    56    0

White    167    4

Whitfield    1705    15

Wilcox    134    15

Wilkes    88    1

Wilkinson    109    9

Worth    351    22

