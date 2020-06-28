x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,778 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.86.
  • There have been 77,210 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,342.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 698.71.
  • There have been 10,711 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 28, there were 1,236 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS

Appling    254    14

Atkinson    137    2

Bacon    228    4

Baker    43    3

Baldwin    479    33

Banks    130    0

Barrow    466    25

Bartow    671    42

Ben Hill    156    1

Berrien    113    0

Bibb    730    38

Bleckley    56    1

Brantley    85    2

Brooks    143    11

Bryan    116    5

Bulloch    286    4

Burke    141    6

Butts    264    33

Calhoun    161    5

Camden    113    2

Candler    32    0

Carroll    673    39

Catoosa    303    7

Charlton    45    2

Chatham    1095    37

Chattahoochee    404    0

Chattooga    56    2

Cherokee    1253    44

Clarke    485    15

Clay    57    2

Clayton    1884    79

Clinch    103    3

Cobb    4607    240

Coffee    532    17

Colquitt    907    18

Columbia    422    9

Cook    130    1

Coweta    643    15

Crawford    39    0

Crisp    268    12

Dade    64    1

Dawson    133    3

DeKalb    5448    171

Decatur    249    8

Dodge    92    2

Dooly    200    12

Dougherty    1883    154

Douglas    878    36

Early    260    31

Echols    182    0

Effingham    126    1

Elbert    99    0

Emanuel    105    3

Evans    19    0

Fannin    94    1

Fayette    326    17

Floyd    495    15

Forsyth    788    15

Franklin    187    1

Fulton    6610    311

Gilmer    181    2

Glascock    7    0

Glynn    533    4

Gordon    351    18

Grady    185    4

Greene    97    9

Gwinnett    7685    169

Habersham    662    35

Hall    3117    59

Hancock    210    32

Haralson    68    5

Harris    306    9

Hart    56    0

Heard    48    3

Henry    1141    33

Houston    578    23

Irwin    56    1

Jackson    354    10

Jasper    66    1

Jeff Davis    99    2

Jefferson    88    1

Jenkins    95    11

Johnson    87    2

Jones    62    0

Lamar    112    6

Lanier    129    3

Laurens    156    1

Lee    385    22

Liberty    114    1

Lincoln    36    1

Long    37    1

Lowndes    1136    9

Lumpkin    135    3

Macon    113    9

Madison    89    4

Marion    78    2

McDuffie    89    6

McIntosh    30    1

Meriwether    177    2

Miller    47    0

Mitchell    444    38

Monroe    156    16

Montgomery    31    0

Morgan    49    0

Murray    194    2

Muscogee    1520    43

Newton    571    11

Non-Georgia Resident    4410    43

Oconee    146    10

Oglethorpe    88    7

Paulding    560    15

Peach    98    9

Pickens    89    5

Pierce    161    4

Pike    87    3

Polk    205    1

Pulaski    49    2

Putnam    137    12

Quitman    15    1

Rabun    41    3

Randolph    197    25

Richmond    852    48

Rockdale    436    11

Schley    24    1

Screven    89    6

Seminole    50    2

Spalding    383    32

Stephens    212    6

Stewart    112    3

Sumter    550    50

Talbot    68    2

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    128    0

Taylor    27    2

Telfair    106    3

Terrell    225    27

Thomas    417    32

Tift    695    25

Toombs    230    5

Towns    38    1

Treutlen    23    1

Troup    1335    31

Turner    176    16

Twiggs    23    1

Union    68    3

Unknown    2379    2

Upson    348    43

Walker    315    11

Walton    383    28

Ware    395    15

Warren    19    0

Washington    91    1

Wayne    57    0

Webster    21    1

Wheeler    45    0

White    139    4

Whitfield    1001    10

Wilcox    126    15

Wilkes    53    1

Wilkinson    75    8

Worth    303    22

