Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,778 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.86.

There have been 77,210 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,342.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 698.71.

There have been 10,711 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 28, there were 1,236 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS

Appling 254 14

Atkinson 137 2

Bacon 228 4

Baker 43 3

Baldwin 479 33

Banks 130 0

Barrow 466 25

Bartow 671 42

Ben Hill 156 1

Berrien 113 0

Bibb 730 38

Bleckley 56 1

Brantley 85 2

Brooks 143 11

Bryan 116 5

Bulloch 286 4

Burke 141 6

Butts 264 33

Calhoun 161 5

Camden 113 2

Candler 32 0

Carroll 673 39

Catoosa 303 7

Charlton 45 2

Chatham 1095 37

Chattahoochee 404 0

Chattooga 56 2

Cherokee 1253 44

Clarke 485 15

Clay 57 2

Clayton 1884 79

Clinch 103 3

Cobb 4607 240

Coffee 532 17

Colquitt 907 18

Columbia 422 9

Cook 130 1

Coweta 643 15

Crawford 39 0

Crisp 268 12

Dade 64 1

Dawson 133 3

DeKalb 5448 171

Decatur 249 8

Dodge 92 2

Dooly 200 12

Dougherty 1883 154

Douglas 878 36

Early 260 31

Echols 182 0

Effingham 126 1

Elbert 99 0

Emanuel 105 3

Evans 19 0

Fannin 94 1

Fayette 326 17

Floyd 495 15

Forsyth 788 15

Franklin 187 1

Fulton 6610 311

Gilmer 181 2

Glascock 7 0

Glynn 533 4

Gordon 351 18

Grady 185 4

Greene 97 9

Gwinnett 7685 169

Habersham 662 35

Hall 3117 59

Hancock 210 32

Haralson 68 5

Harris 306 9

Hart 56 0

Heard 48 3

Henry 1141 33

Houston 578 23

Irwin 56 1

Jackson 354 10

Jasper 66 1

Jeff Davis 99 2

Jefferson 88 1

Jenkins 95 11

Johnson 87 2

Jones 62 0

Lamar 112 6

Lanier 129 3

Laurens 156 1

Lee 385 22

Liberty 114 1

Lincoln 36 1

Long 37 1

Lowndes 1136 9

Lumpkin 135 3

Macon 113 9

Madison 89 4

Marion 78 2

McDuffie 89 6

McIntosh 30 1

Meriwether 177 2

Miller 47 0

Mitchell 444 38

Monroe 156 16

Montgomery 31 0

Morgan 49 0

Murray 194 2

Muscogee 1520 43

Newton 571 11

Non-Georgia Resident 4410 43

Oconee 146 10

Oglethorpe 88 7

Paulding 560 15

Peach 98 9

Pickens 89 5

Pierce 161 4

Pike 87 3

Polk 205 1

Pulaski 49 2

Putnam 137 12

Quitman 15 1

Rabun 41 3

Randolph 197 25

Richmond 852 48

Rockdale 436 11

Schley 24 1

Screven 89 6

Seminole 50 2

Spalding 383 32

Stephens 212 6

Stewart 112 3

Sumter 550 50

Talbot 68 2

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 128 0

Taylor 27 2

Telfair 106 3

Terrell 225 27

Thomas 417 32

Tift 695 25

Toombs 230 5

Towns 38 1

Treutlen 23 1

Troup 1335 31

Turner 176 16

Twiggs 23 1

Union 68 3

Unknown 2379 2

Upson 348 43

Walker 315 11

Walton 383 28

Ware 395 15

Warren 19 0

Washington 91 1

Wayne 57 0

Webster 21 1

Wheeler 45 0

White 139 4

Whitfield 1001 10

Wilcox 126 15

Wilkes 53 1

Wilkinson 75 8

Worth 303 22